Fortnite World Cup 2019: Fans boo former cheaters XXiF and Ronaldo at duos tournament, cheer after elimination

27th July 2019 8:10 PM ET
Former Fortnite World Cup cheaters booed at tournament. Pic credit: Epic Games

Professional Fortnite players, Damion “XXiF” Cook and Ronald “Ronaldo” Mach, booked a place in the duos tournament. This event came after they were banned for two weeks in April after being found guilty of cheating during the qualifiers for the Fortnite World Cup.

XXiF faced accusations of conspiring with other players who fed him easy kills. This assistance allowed him to score points and qualify alongside top Fortnite gamers such as Turner “Tfue” Tenney and Timothy “Bizzle” Miller.

Epic Games banned him for two weeks after investigating the allegations.

The players were able to return to compete in Week 6 and managed to qualify for the duos in Week 8.

The decision to ban the two players for only two weeks was controversial because many fans expected the organizers to ban them from the rest of the Fortnite World Cup.

XXiF and Ronaldo’s eventual qualification for the duos tournament of the $30 million 2019 Fortnite World Cup caused an uproar. Epic Games came under widespread criticism for allowing known cheaters to return and qualify for the duos tournament.

And earlier this week, some fans alleged that they caught XXiF cheating again during the single-day trios tournament.

XXiF and Ronaldo received a noticeably cold reception when he participated in the duos tournament which opened today (Saturday, July 27).

Many fans did not think that former cheaters like XXiF should get a second chance, and some protested his presence. One attendee was reportedly seen wearing a t-shirt inscribed with “Lock XIFF up,” a misspelled reference to XXiF.

Other attendees appeared to share the protester’s feeling as they booed when XXiF and Ronaldo came on the main feed. Fans also cheered when XXiF was eventually eliminated.

However, some felt that fans were too hard on XXiF and Ronaldo. These people pointed out they’d already served their punishment for cheating.