Fortnite reveals complete list of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point skins

Batman and Catwoman in Fortnite. Pic credit: DC Comics

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point has been a success so far, thanks to the skins that are free once you purchase the comic book or read it on DC Infinite.

Now, we know all the skins on offer from the Batman Zero Point world for each comic book issue.

What Batman skins are coming to Fortnite?

So far, there have been two Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comics released.

The skins for those first two were Harley Quinn for the first issue, and a Batman glider for the second issue.

Also, when a person has bought every issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, or has read them on DC Infinite, that person gets the free Armored Batman Zero Outfit.

Here is what is coming next for the Batman: Fortnite skins in the Item Shop:

Catwoman Zero Outfit (May 18)

Deathstroke Zero Outfit (June 1)

Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit (June 15)

Armored Batman Zero Outfit (July 6)

And here is what is coming in each comic book:

Catwoman’s Grappling Claw Pickaxe (May 18)

Deathstroke Destroyer Glider (June 1)

Harley Quinn’s Revenge Back Bling (June 15)

Batarang Axe Pickaxe (July 6)

Armored Batman Zero Outfit (Unlocked when all six codes are claimed)

For people who don’t live where comic are sold in stores or don’t have DC Infinite, Fortnite has you covered. The bonus digital items will show up in the shop the day they release the comics (every other Tuesday) for a price.

There is also a non-armored version of the Batman Zero Outfit in the Fortnite Item Shop.

No memory, and unable to speak, how does Batman escape this place?



→ Grab Issue #2 of @DCComics Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point today 🐈‍⬛

→ Available digitally on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE (US-only) or in stores

→ Includes code for the Batman Zero Wing Gliderhttps://t.co/35n59k0VkZ pic.twitter.com/1yuwvsNGey — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 5, 2021

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book story

Batman is in an endless loop on the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book series.

Like all the characters in Fortnite, when the storm closes in, they all die and come back the next day with no memories of who they are or what happened the day before.

Catwoman and Harley Quinn are also there with him, and Batman realized what is happening and has been leaving notes on how to figure out who he is and get home. He also has Catwoman helping, although they have to remember each other each time.

Here is the synopsis:

A crack splits the sky above Gotham City… a tear in reality itself. This rift pulls the Dark Knight into a bizarre and unfamiliar world, with no memory of who he is or where he came from. DC’s Batman has been drawn into Fortnite! As our hero fights to recall his past and escape an endless loop of chaos and struggle, he’ll come face-to-face with the likes of Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolier, and more. While the World’s Greatest Detective strives to make sense of this strange new world, he’ll uncover the shocking truth about the Island, what lies beyond the Loop, and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point. Uncover secrets never before revealed in-game or anywhere else! Every fan of Batman, Fortnite, stunning art, and edge-of-your-seat excitement won’t want to miss the Caped Crusader facing off against Fortnite champions on the Island in a desperate attempt to save not only himself but other familiar faces from the DC universe… and perhaps the Multiverse too!

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point hits stores and DC Infinite every other Tuesday.