Fortnite map possibly leaked for season 8, revealed by Reddit user

There was a glitch that might have revealed the Fortnite season 8 map. Pic credit: Epic

Thanks to a glitch in Fortnite Battle Royale, it appears that the Fortnite season 8 map was leaked and a player caught it and revealed it for all to see.

According to Reddit user ‘Jmayer219,’ he was playing the game and it lagged for a second before showing him what he believes is the map for Fortnite season 8.

He shared the Fortnite glitch with others on Reddit.

Fortnite season 8 map

While many players are finishing up the challenges for Fortnite season 7, trying to tier up levels before the season ends, now many other players will try to look at and figure out what this new Fortnite season 8 map means.

For one thing, this might not be the full Fortnite season 8 map since the pianos are still there. However, it does give an idea for what things will look like after the huge upcoming event ends.

One big thing to note here is that it confirms something already reported. Fortnite dataminers already claimed that the Wailing Woods will burn. That seems proven with this map.

Does that tell gamers anything about the role of the fire king and his possible battle against the ice king? Will that war burn down the Wailing Woods?

When is Fortnite season 8 starting?

With the Fortnite glitch possibly revealing the Fortnite season 8 map, gamers should get excited about a new season of the popular Fortnite Battle Royale game.

But, when is Fortnite season 8 starting?

Fortnite season 7 ends on February 28, so there are just under two weeks left to level up and finish this season strong. There are still some new updates coming in that time, so there should be more fun missions coming before the end of the season.

However, it looks like Fortnite season 8 will launch in March and the glitch revealing the Fortnite season 8 map shows that Epic is ready as well.