Fortnite hidden letters: How & where to find F, O in the Fortnite loading screens

Fortnite Chapter 2 is upon us and that means many new challenges for the brand new map. One of the new challenges has hidden letters to find on a weekly basis. To be able to discover these letters, gamers will need to have unlocked specific loading screens first.

So far, there are the letters “F” and “O” both available for gamers to search for in the game. Here are details for how to find the first two letters of the word Fortnite.

How & where to find hidden letter F on Fortnite loading screen

Gamers need to complete the Fortnite New World challenges that arrived. The Fortnite New World challenges were introduced in Week 1 right after that Black Hole finally went away and the new Fortnite Chapter 2 map arrived. The objectives include things like discovering new locations or landmarks or getting eliminations in certain areas.

Once they’re all completed, a new loading screen shows characters overlooking the new island scenery from up on a grassy area. There’s an F hidden on that screen to the east of Lazy Lake on top of a cliff.

Simply venture over to the top of that hill located to the east of the Lazy Lake area. Look for a spot with a rock in front of a patch of bare land and the “F” should be floating in place there. Press Square button on PS4 to Search the “F” which will add it to your letters for “FORTNITE.”

If you’re not seeing the letter, it means you’ll need to doublecheck you’ve completed the eight New World Challenges.

How & where to find hidden letter O on Fortnite loading screen

Finding the “O” from the Fortnite hidden letters will involve completing eight of the Week 2 Open Water Challenges.

Just like New World, Fortnite’s Open Water Challenges include a list of certain objectives. These are as simple as landing at different locations on the map, hiding in the hideouts, or searching chests. However, there may be some involving trying to take out opposing Fortnite players too.

Once you’ve done so, the new loading screen shows a few characters fishing from a boat. In the background is a home or building sitting on a dock. The letter “O” is hiding just beneath the posts supporting the dock (towards the building’s left side when viewing the screen).

So for this hidden letter, head to Craggy Cliffs on the map. Go to the top of the cliffs located underneath the dock/deck area of the building and to the support posts holding it up. You’ll ultimately see a letter “O” floating near some rocks there. Press Square on PS4 to search that letter and now you’ve got two Fortnite letters hidden on loading screens.

So why bother with finding these Fortnite hidden letters? It’s part of beating the Alter Ego challenge in the game. After collecting all eight letters “F-O-R-T-N-I-T-E,” gamers unlock a special “legendary mystery skin” as a reward. So it seems worth trying to complete Alter Ego and get that special reward to show off.