Fortnite Chapter 2 patch notes: Season 11 unfolds with new map, big game changes

After hours of seeing a black hole floating on flat screens, Fortnite Chapter 2 officially arrived in the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 15. It brought an epic conclusion to the epic live event unveiled this past Sunday by Epic Games. During that in-game extravaganza, gamers were able to witness the destruction of the Fortnite island and map as they knew it. Now, they’re faced with a new world and new changes.

Where are the new Fortnite Chapter 2 patch notes?

The new Fortnite world arrived as of 6 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 15. Gamers were sucked back into that black hole and got to watch a new trailer for Chapter 2. After that, they were launched straight into a game to start checking out the new map.

At first, there were no official Fortnite Chapter 2 patch notes unveiled but instead a simple message. On the Epic Games website post, they simply told gamers, “Added: Chapter 2. Take your #FirstDrop and discover everything new.”

Here’s a look at the Epic Games trailer that arrived for the new chapter of the game.

Epic later revealed a patch notes post for creative development on Fortnite Chapter 2. Basically, these notes talk about different design glitches that were addressed, updates made, or new items added for creative developers. This helps creative individuals to make new fun creations as part of the Fortnite Chapter 2 layout.

Some of the new features they touch upon are Featured Hub, Lock and Button Devices, Template Islands, and Haunted House Prefabs.

Of course, those are just for creative developers. As far as changes in the game itself, there are quite a few that players need to take note of as they start their new journey in Fortnite Chapter 2.

So what’s new with Fortnite Chapter 2?

Fortnite Chapter 2’s overall look is almost the same but there’s now a progress bar shown at the bottom of the screen. In addition, the in-game map evolves as players progress on the island. It’s grayed out when a player first drops down to start their exploration.

In the first installment of Fortnite, which spanned 10 seasons, gamers saw lots of water, mostly surrounding the island. However, the new map has water as much more of an aspect of gameplay. Now players are able to use swimming, boats, and can go fishing as different parts of the game. It’s been mentioned that players can even fish for weapons.

You can swim in #Fortnite and the boats are legit. pic.twitter.com/sTxLzoBIsj — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 15, 2019

Teammates can now give hurt or depleted players more of a helping hand by carrying them to safety. There’s also a “bandage bazooka” item which gives teammates the ability to heal teammates from a distance.

Hiding is also something players can do more of on the Fortnite Chapter 2 scene. While it was possible to duck behind objects in the first 10 seasons, now gamers can hide in new places like dumpsters or haystacks. So that should bring more strategies for players trying to outlast their opponents.

There are new default skins to choose from when playing the game. In addition, it’s now possible to upgrade Fortnite weapons. Basically, players can use different materials to make improvements to their arsenal of available weapons. That said, some weapons also look different, and may have new controls.

The new Fortnite Chapter 2 just arrived earlier on Tuesday so that means there will be plenty of exploring to do. For now, most players are happy to have their game back rather than gazing at a black hole that took over their world for more than 24 hours.

Epic Games’ Fortnite is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.