Fortnite Borderlands skin: New Psycho Bundle part of crossover Mayhem event

A Fortnite Borderlands crossover event has landed in the popular Battle Royale game! Gamers are now able to acquire a menacing Fortnite Borderlands skin as part of a special Psycho Bundle. Here are the latest details on the skin cost and what the crossover means for Fortnite.

What is the Fortnite Borderlands crossover?

The popular Borderlands series involves a space western sci-fi theme with the planet Pandora central to its story. The debut game in the franchise arrived in 2009, and a fourth game, Borderlands 3 is coming next month.

In conjunction with that, the inhabitants of Pandora have made their way into the world of Fortnite. There’s now a Pandora Rift Zone (in desert biome) as part of the Fortnite Battle Royale map which gamers can explore. Additionally, there are Welcome to Pandora challenges, new weapons, and an exclusive bundle pack celebrating a character from the game.

All of this is called “Fortnite X Mayhem” to introduce fans to the other first-person shooter roleplaying game.

Fortnite adds Psycho Bundle with skin, Claptrap

Fortnite Battle Royale is the popular multiplayer survival of the fittest or most-skilled game involving outwitting and battling up to 99 opponents on an island. They’ve now incorporated a crossover with the upcoming Borderlands game which is heading into its third installment out next month.

Inside the Fortnite Shop, they’ve got the new Psycho Bundle available for purchase. It includes a Psycho Bandit outfit, Claptrap, and Psycho Buzz Axes. They’re all part of the Mayhem Set and selling for just 2,000 V-Bucks.

Gamers spend real-world money in the store to receive the V-Bucks. Currently, it’s $9.99 for 1,000 V-Bucks. There’s a 12 percent savings deal for 2,500 V-Bucks at $24.99. Or you could consider the other offer currently going on.

It’s possible to get that Psycho Bundle free of charge … sort of. Gamers need to pre-order the Borderlands 3 game from the Epic Games store. It costs $59.99 or more, depending on the version. However, purchasing it there will give gamers the Psycho Bundle as a free bonus. More details are available here at Epic Games.

Borderlands marketing push extends to Fortnite

It makes plenty of sense to see developer Gearbox’s Borderlands title making its way into the world of Fortnite. The new Borderlands 3 game, which will be published by 2K, is set for a September 13 release date on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PCs.

The Windows version of the game will be available exclusively through Epic Games Store for its first six months. That particular decision was met with a lot of angry reactions from PC gamers who started to send negative reviews towards Borderlands on Steam. It even led to Valve having to put a stop to the “review bombing” by way of a unique process on Steam.

Epic is using the crossover with Fortnite as a way of advertising the upcoming game to all interested parties. Time will tell if this is effective in getting Fortnite gamers involved in playing Borderlands 3 or if it leads to a boost in sales of the Windows title through the Epic store.