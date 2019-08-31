Fortnite and It: Chapter 2 crossover for Halloween might have been leaked

Following the Fortnite Season 6 celebration of Halloween 2018 with Fortnitemares, Fortnite could be returning in 2019 with a celebration of Halloween based on an It: Chapter Two crossover featuring the diabolical Pennywise.

Fortnite is currently running a Borderlands 3-themed crossover, after running a Stranger Things-themed event earlier in the summer.

The rumors were sparked on Tuesday, August 2, after Fortnite data miners stumbled upon files that appeared to suggest that a Fortnite/It: Chapter Two crossover is coming. The leaks consisted of an audio file titled “Illinois_Laugh,” and a balloon named “CreepyBalloon.”

More info regarding a possible Fortnite X IT. A creepy Balloon got added into the files… pic.twitter.com/ADPQqzUcMm — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 27, 2019

FIRST, PENNYWISE SOUND FILES NOW A FILE CALLED CREEPY BALLOON!!?? IT'S 100% a CROSSOVER!! pic.twitter.com/plC8Y5vk3D — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) August 27, 2019

Although fans debated the choice of “Illinois” for the file name based on the fact that It: Chapter Two actually takes place in Derry, Maine, many noted that the laughter in the sound files bears an obvious resemblance to Pennywise’s creepy laughter.

When doubters also pointed out that the balloon has a white and pink color instead of the bright red color of Pennywise’s balloons, others suggested that the file name and the color of the balloon could be an attempt to conceal the fact that they were actually related to It: Chapter Two.

But some insisted that the file name and the color of the balloon show that the rumors about an upcoming Fortnite/It: Chapter Two crossover were baseless. An It: Chapter Two horror crossover for a game played mostly by young people would be inappropriate, they argued.

But ComicBook.com, which first reported the discovery by Fortnite data miners, suggested that instead of a full-blown crossover event, Fortnite might simply be infusing Halloween content without specifically referencing It: Chapter Two.

However, with It: Chapter Two set for release on September 6, 2019, many fans are optimistic that Fortnite is about to unveil an It: Chapter Two crossover, possibly with the next update on September 3.

But Epic Games has so far not commented on the ongoing rumors and speculation.