Fortnite 7.40 release date: Patch delayed after fault found

The Fortnite 7.40 update was delayed due to a fault. Pic credit: Epic Games

The Fortnite v7.40 release date has been delayed after Epic Games found a fault in the new patch.

This delay came at the last minute for the Fortnite v7.40 patch. According to Epic, there was an unforseen issue which became evident just before the update went live. They also did not have an exact schedule for when players could expect the new patch to hit.

Due to a last minute issue we've discovered within the v7.40 release, the update will be delayed.



We’ll give you an exact time when we lock it down. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 12, 2019

There was a wide panic after the delay was announced when the entire game went down. However, this downtime was just for scheduled maintenance and had nothing to do with the v7.40 patch delay.

However, there is still no Fortnite 7.40 release date scheduled yet by Epic.

What does Fortnite v7.40 include?

The Fortnite v7.40 patch was supposed to be ready on Feb. 13. When it finally arrives, this patch is mostly focused on leveling out the game.

This includes nerfing the planes, no longer allowing them to smash through structures. The Hand Cannon damage will drop from 150 to 100 and the Turbo Build decreases from 0.15 to 0.05 seconds. The Rocket Launcher delay decreases from 0.15 seconds to 0.05 seconds.

The one new thing that many players were excited about was the introduction of the brand-new Infantry Rifle. According to the company, this would have a classic design but implementing a new combat style.

The new patch also adds Stats v2.

This adds the ability to track all gameplay in one place, across all platforms. This means all previously earned stats will be displayed in-game as well.

All the LTM stats are also combined in a singular tab. This will make everything easier to keep track of.