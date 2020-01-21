Final Fantasy VII Remake and FF7 vinyl release date delayed

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Fans who have been waiting excitedly for the Final Fantasy VII Remake and FF7 2LP vinyl release date have some disappointing news today.

Square Enix sent out a press release announcing that the FF7 and FF7 remake vinyl release dates have been delayed to March 27, 2020.

In the official statement in the press release, Square Enix said:

Due to overwhelming demand and our commitment to delivering our fans the best quality products, we have decided to delay the release of our FINAL FANTASY VII AND FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE VINYL. We greatly appreciate all of our fans’ excitement towards this beloved title and for that reason we want everyone to receive a finished product that meets our standards, as well as yours. Thank you for your patience, we can’t wait for all those that pre-ordered to open this incredible item!

The Final Fantasy VII limited-edition 2-LP picture disc has musical highlights from the FF7 game. It also contains special tracks from the Final Fantasy VII Remake game.

There are 20 tracks, with four on each side of the first LP and six songs on each side of the second LP.

When it comes to the Final Fantasy VII Remake game, this is called a “reimagining” of the original game that helped change everything people knew about the RPG genre.

The new game dives deep into the world and all its characters. Not only that, but the first game will offer a starting point for someone who wants to play Final Fantasy for the first time. The game starts off in the city of Midgar and is a standalone gaming experience.

The original release date was set for Jan. 31.

Fans can preorder both the Final Fantasy VII and FF7 2LP vinyl release through Amazon and the Square Enix Online Store. The cost of the remake and vinyl is $69.99 from Amazon and $77.77 from Square Enix.