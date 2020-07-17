Fake Charli D’Amelio YouTube video used to promote robloxfun.xyz scam

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has been the subject of yet another fake YouTube video, and this time it was to promote a Roblox scam.

The dancing TikTok legend, with over 60 million followers, is regularly the subject of fake videos and conspiracy theories that have made some outlandish claims about the 16-year-old.

Within the last month, a YouTube video claimed she would be starring in the new Spiderman movie, and for reasons unknown, Twitter seemed to think she’d be appearing in Netflix’s Outer Banks.

The latest fake Charli D’Amelio YouTube video was posted last night and is titled “Charli damelio [sic] messes up and leaks Roblox promo code.” It claims that D’Amelio has been using Roblox promo codes.

Roblox, for those unfamiliar, is an online gaming community that has over 50 million games, all created by its own users. It’s nowhere near as big as Fortnite, but it does have more than 100 million active monthly players.

In the 46 second clip, a guy claims that yesterday Charli D’Amelio uploaded her first “Roblox video” but then deleted it shortly after.

The guy points at the screen, which appears to show a screenshot of D’Amelio, and he says, “she did something very bad.”

Claims that Charli D’Amelio uses Roblox promo codes

Our guy claims she leaked an icon reading “robloxfun.xyz,” which led him to investigate the website where he subsequently, “discovered that this is what Charli uses to get her promo codes.”

He then shows us how to get a promo code and then redeems it on Roblox to increase his number of Roblox.

“And my Roblox are there!” he exclaims. He finished by giving a big thumbs up to the camera and stating, “you guys owe me a lot for this, guys.”

Charli D’Amelio Roblox video is a fake

There’s just one massive problem. It’s all fake! Yes, this is yet another bit of online fakery that involves everybody’s favorite TikTok star.

Luckily, there are lots of clever people online, and plenty of folks commented below, stating that it was all a fake and a scam.

The robloxfun.xyz website is a scam. It’s unclear exactly what problems it will cause you, but it’s best to leave it well alone. Do not enter any info.

The fake video immediately went viral all over TikTok, and many Roblox fans headed over to D’Amelio’s YouTube channel to check out if it was true.

One user commented in one of D’Amelio’s videos: “Who came from TikTok cuz a guy said she made a ‘my first Roblox video’ and she deleted it because she ‘leaked’ something?”

They had plenty of people responding by saying that was why they were watching, and many were asking if it was real or fake.

In other Charlie D’Amelio news, she hit back recently at ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson after he denied cheating on her with Nessa Barrett and bad mouthed all his old TikTok pals.

She told him to take responsibility and to stop playing the victim.