EA’s Star Wars Squadrons game: 2020 release date, price, pre-order details for PS4, Xbox, coming to PS5?

What a great time to be a Star Wars fan!

Between Baby Yoda, the sequel trilogy, a new movie from Taika Watiti, and so much more, the property shows no signs of slowing down. And the latest game — Star Wars Squadrons — exemplifies this notion.

EA’s latest string of content, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, has proven that the gaming studio is on an inspired run. That game arguably had a better story than some of the latest sequels and was one of the best games for the franchise since Knights of the Old Republic.

Well, EA’s latest game seems to be attempting to strike while the iron is hot. The upcoming Star Wars Squadrons from the company shows explosive visuals involving first-person X-Wing and TIE Fighter combat.

But what is the Star Wars Squadrons release date and price? And will the game be available for X-Box, Playstation, or PS5?

Here is everything we know about the upcoming Star Wars game.

What console is Star Wars Squadrons on?

Star Wars Squadrons will not be exclusive to any platform. Upon release, the video game will be accessible for owners of X-Box One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The game is also reportedly VR accessible.

In regards to Star Wars Squadrons having a PS5 version? No updates have been released regarding this matter.

However, according to Wired, as long as a gamer owns a physical copy or has the video game saved on an external hard drive, the game can be played on the next-gen system.

How to Pre-Order Star Wars Squadrons and the cost?

Dying to pre-order this game right now? Luckily, EA offers Star Wars Squadrons for purchase on their site. They offer all platforms — including Playstation, X-Box, Steam, and many more — available for purchase.

Readers can begin pre-order by clicking here.

The market price for the game is currently tagged at $39.99.

More information about Star Wars Squadrons

The Star Wars Squadrons trailer does not show actual gameplay. Instead, gamers will discover an extended cut scene of space battles and voiceover from commanders on both sides as they rally their pilots for battle. This limited information may leave some consumers wanting more.

Happily, EA is hosting a live event on June 18 to show gamers actual gameplay. The event will begin at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET. Enjoy the event on the EAs Play Live page

Star Wars Squadrons release date

EA’s Star Wars Squadrons is currently locked for release on October 2, 2020.