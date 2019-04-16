Home > Gaming

Dubs fn cheating allegations: Fortnite player responds to accusations

By
16th April 2019 3:28 PM ET
Leave a Comment
Fortnite Battle Royale at GDC 2018 in San Francisco
Fortnite Battle Royale has a huge alleged cheating scandal with a player named Dubs fn. Pic credit: Official GDC/Wikimedia Commons

An alleged Fortnite World Cup cheating scandal is shaking up the esports world. Allegedly, one gamer named Dubs fn has been accused of being a Fortnite cheater, which could bring serious consequences.

That particular gamer could end up in hot water with Epic Games and end up kicked out of the competition.

The alleged cheating accusation was against Dubs fn who competes within the Fortnite: Battle Royale community. Just last weekend, Dubs was accused of using a cheat during the Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers.

Dubs fn managed to come in second and got into the tournament finals, per DotESports.

What does Fortnite World Cup cheating involve?

Fortnite cheats involve manipulation of the game during qualifying at a gamer’s home. This is because it’s tougher to detect instances of cheating that occur away from an event.

This allegation involves one of the top-ranked gamers, Dubs fn using a cheat provided from someone on Discord. A screen grab of the alleged cheating shows Dubs fn under the alleged alias “RDubs.”

In the chat message, he’s allegedly saying to the cheat provider, “this cheat is lethal, everything looks legit.”

Adding to the cheating allegation is gamer Aspectdolphin on Twitter. He mentioned Dubs fn used to be “called Dubs back in FNPL days.”

He also said he knew of the situation and emailed Epic Games to let them know. Aspectdolphin also posted the reply he received from the Fortnite creator about his report.

Dubs fn reacts to allegations, the potential penalty

Dubs fn tweeted his reaction to the allegations.

It started with, “All I have to say is f–k all the people that don’t believe. I’m not cheating.” Dubs went on to say he’d record future qualifying rounds to prove this.

The result of the Fortnite World Cup cheating scandal would be a disqualification from the tournament. It could also mean an account ban for Dubs fn. So far, there is no report that Epic handed Dubs either of those punishments.

Leave a Comment