Dubs fn cheating allegations: Fortnite player responds to accusations

An alleged Fortnite World Cup cheating scandal is shaking up the esports world. Allegedly, one gamer named Dubs fn has been accused of being a Fortnite cheater, which could bring serious consequences.

That particular gamer could end up in hot water with Epic Games and end up kicked out of the competition.

The alleged cheating accusation was against Dubs fn who competes within the Fortnite: Battle Royale community. Just last weekend, Dubs was accused of using a cheat during the Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers.

Dubs fn managed to come in second and got into the tournament finals, per DotESports.

What does Fortnite World Cup cheating involve?

Fortnite cheats involve manipulation of the game during qualifying at a gamer’s home. This is because it’s tougher to detect instances of cheating that occur away from an event.

This allegation involves one of the top-ranked gamers, Dubs fn using a cheat provided from someone on Discord. A screen grab of the alleged cheating shows Dubs fn under the alleged alias “RDubs.”

In the chat message, he’s allegedly saying to the cheat provider, “this cheat is lethal, everything looks legit.”

Adding to the cheating allegation is gamer Aspectdolphin on Twitter. He mentioned Dubs fn used to be “called Dubs back in FNPL days.”

He also said he knew of the situation and emailed Epic Games to let them know. Aspectdolphin also posted the reply he received from the Fortnite creator about his report.

Update on the Report From Epic Games. pic.twitter.com/KL08VSxMZV — Aspectdolphin (@Aspectdolphin1) April 16, 2019

Dubs fn reacts to allegations, the potential penalty

Dubs fn tweeted his reaction to the allegations.

All I have to say is fuck all the ppl that don’t believe. I’m not cheating… and I’ll see you guys at the World Cup — Dubs FA (@Dubsfn) April 16, 2019

It started with, “All I have to say is f–k all the people that don’t believe. I’m not cheating.” Dubs went on to say he’d record future qualifying rounds to prove this.

The result of the Fortnite World Cup cheating scandal would be a disqualification from the tournament. It could also mean an account ban for Dubs fn. So far, there is no report that Epic handed Dubs either of those punishments.