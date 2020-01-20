Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford gets Madden 20 Flashbacks upgrade

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Detroit Lions 2019 season may be long over, however, for fans of Madden 20, Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is getting a boost.

According to the latest Muthead report, two new Madden 20 Flashbacks cards hit the market today, including one for the Lions veteran signal-caller.

The 2019 season was one to forget for the former Georgia Bulldogs star as he missed the final eight games of the season due to broken bones in his back. This is the same injury that held Stafford out of a few games in the previous season.

Nevertheless, this boost isn’t about 2019’s on-field performance. It is a flashback to 2011.

The focus on Stafford’s boost features his Week 17 performance back in the 2011 season. The results of the game were not what Lions fans had hoped for, but Stafford did everything he could to keep Detroit close.

On that day, Stafford passed for 520 yards and five touchdowns — yet the Lions fell to the Packers by the final score of 45-41.

It wasn’t the memory Stafford wanted, and he would be the first to tell you that. However, in terms of Madden gaming, he is getting a nice boost — a Flashback upgrade to a 93 overall rating.

The new Stafford card now consists of numbers that include a 96 Throw Power, 90 Throw Accuracy Short, 91 Play Action, and 87 Throw Accuracy Deep. It also contains several power-up options.

Stafford’s new card is currently selling on the Madden Auction Browser listings. It will cost players quite a few coins if they want to make the purchase.

Right now, the new Stafford card is selling for 150,000 to 190,000 Madden Coins in listings.