Darkrai on Pokemon Go: Counters and weakness

Darkrai, a dark-type mythical Pokemon from Generation IV, will debut in tier 5 raids during the upcoming Pokémon GO Halloween 2019 event, Niantic has revealed.

Pokemon Go players will be able to fight and catch Darkrai in tier 5 raids from 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, October 17, until 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Friday, November 1.

Players will try to get Darkrai since it is considered as one of the best dark-type attackers in Pokemon Go.

Darkrai has several advantages over other dark and ghost Pokemon. Being a pure dark type it has resistance to STAB attacks from ghosts and psychics and can easily counter psychic-type attacks. Its dark-type moves and ghost-type Shadow Ball charge moves are great enhancements to its power.

Darkrai’s advantages mean that players need to know the best counters they can use again it. Here are the best counters you can use against Darkrai in Pokemon Go.

Darkrai counters and weakness

Darkrai is a dark-type Generation IV mythical Pokemon that was introduced as a counterpart to the female Cresselia in the Luna Duo.

Darkrai’s moves include Snarl (dark), Feint Attack (dark), Dark Pulse (dark), Shadow Ball (ghost), and Focus Blast (fighting).

It is resistant to dark, ghost, and psychic-type attacks. However, Pokemon GOHUB notes that because Darkrai’s move pool consists mostly of dark moves, it only inflicts reduced damage to fighting, fairy, and bug types. Darkrai is thus weak against fighting, fairy, and bug-types.

The best counters against Darkrai thus include the strong fighting-type Pokemon, such as Machamp, Breloom, and Hariyama.

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch is a good counter against Darkrai due to its ability to resist Darkrai’s dark-type attacks.

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch is also an effective counter against Darkrai. Although Breloom has a slightly greater DPS (damage per second) than Machamp, it is slightly less robust. Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch is also a good counter against Darkrai.

Other effective fighting-type Darkrai counters include Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch, Heracross with Counter and Dynamic Punch, Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast, Emboar with Low Kick and Focus Blast, and Lucario with Counter and Close Combat.

Besides fighting-type Pokemon like Machamp, Breloom, and Hariyama, other Darkrai counter options are fairy-type attackers, such as Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam, Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam, and Granbull with Charm and Play Rough.

As GOHUB notes, the fact that most of Darkrai’s move pool are dark moves means that it only inflicts reduced damage to fighting and fairy types, hence Machamp, Gardevoir, Togekiss and Hariyama are among the best counters.

Players should prioritize Gardevoir and Togekiss against Darkrai with Focus Blast because the fairy types suffer reduced damage from fighting-type moves compared with Machamp and Hariyama. But against Darkrai with Dark Pulse, it is better to use fighting types that suffer less damage. For Shadow Ball it also better to use fighting types and to avoid Gardevoir which takes increased damage against ghost moves.

Other effective counters against Darkrai are bug-types, such as Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor, Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor, and Yanmega with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz.