Cyberpunk 2077 delayed: CD Projekt Red say they need more time ‘to make the game perfect’

Some bad news emerged yesterday for those of us waiting with bated breath for the release of Cyberpunk 2077 in April.

The new-RPG from CD Projekt Red, the same team that brought us the Witcher series, will be delayed until later in the year following an announcement on Twitter.

Announcements about delays to upcoming games are becoming quite a regular occurrence this month. This one follows hot on the heels of a reported month-long delay for Final Fantasy 7.

If that weren’t enough heartache for one day, we also found out that Marvel’s Avengers will be held back four months longer than expected.

The original date of April 16, 2020, has been crossed out, and Cyberpunk 2077 has a new release date of September 17, 2020 — the same month Marvel’s Avengers is now due.

What’s their excuse?

CD Projekt Red said in their statement that the game “is complete and playable.” Why torture us then? Apparently, it’s not perfect. They put their heart and soul into a project that they didn’t want to let go of until perfect.

CD Projekt Red pointed out that “Night City is massive — full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer complexity and scale of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, and polishing.”

They continued: “We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation, and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”

Quite a bold statement, guys.

The consensus online seemed to suggest we should let them get on with the job at hand and enjoy the results with it does finally become available.

The original release date was announced at last year’s E3 games exposition when the company revealed Keanu Reeves as the actor playing Johnny Silverhand. Silverhand has been the central character throughout the Cyberpunk series.

Cyberpunk 2077’s release will now be close to the release of the next generation of consoles when the PS5 and Xbox Series X expect to debut. What a shame the game won’t be playable on either of them.