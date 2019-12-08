Clash of Clans Town Hall 13 update teased in livestream

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Clash of Clans Town Hall 13 update is a huge moment for the game. Ahead of the official release of TH13, the game maker held an exciting livestream event on Sunday morning.

The premise of the livestream was to show some of the best TH12 players the game currently has, battling it out with bases that have already been upgraded to TH13. It was a great way to show off the Clash of Clans update.

What is in Clash of Clans Town Hall 13 update?

One of the really exciting components of the update is a fourth hero. The Royal Champion has arrived. The new warrior is able to jump over walls and she is very formidable to deal with. She can run around while throwing spears, but she also has a special new ability. When her ability is activated, she throws a shield that targets the four nearest defenses.

In the livestream, it was crazy to watch how much damage she could do when players put her in the action. The Royal Champion is upgraded with Dark Elixir and introduces new strategies.

A new troop that will arrive is the Yeti. This is a troop that will be accessible with Town Hall 12 and 13, making it usable to more players.

The Yeti does damage similar to how a P.E.K.K.A. would, but it also carries around little Yetimites. Those Yetimites are released as the Yeti receives damage and they start attacking the opponent.

Yeti takes 18 slots in the Housing Space, attacks single targets, and has a movement speed of 12.

More upgrades from Clash of Clans Town Hall 13 update

Some of the other upgrades that were shown and used during the livestream include a new level for balloons, an even more powerful dragon level, a new siege troop (Siege Barracks), the Giga Inferno, and the new Scattershot defense. The Scattershot is going to deal out damage to air and ground attacks with splash damage.

New defense levels are also going to become available, including upgrades to the Wizard Tower, X-Bow, Eagle Artillery, and Inferno Tower. It’s going to shift how defenses work, as well as how the new upgraded attacks can work against bases with the Town Hall 13.

This is going to be a really exciting update for the game folks! Take a look at the video for the livestream if you want to see some of the action that took place.