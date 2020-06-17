Charge shotgun on Fortnite: Everything you need to know about the new gun

There is a new gun for Fortnite gamers in the Charge Shotgun and it is one of several new items that hit as Season 3 of the game begins.

The entire launch of Season 3 kickstarted on Monday at 2 p.m. EST when the long-anticipated Event took place. For those lucky gamers to get into the system in time before the servers overloaded and shut everyone else, the world changed.

The Fortnite Event

The Event in Fortnite was supposed to happen two weeks ago but the weekend it was supposed to take place saw Epic reset the clock and push the Event off until June 15.

On June 15, at 1:30 p.m. EST, strange things began to happen in the Fortnite world, and then at 2:05 p.m., it all went down.

Giant poles grew out of the water around the Agency and then players were lifted off the ground and levitated around in the sky. Soon, players found themselves in a small office with classified documents on the desk only to end up back in the sky again.

By the time it ended, the storm clouds that threatened players throughout Season 2 were gone and a giant wall of water surrounded the playing area. Looking at the gaming area, the entire world of Fortnite is now in what looks like a giant underground bubble.

Much like how the black hole event launched Season 2, this Event gave players the ability to swim and it is now time to start Season 3.

On Wednesday, Season 3 started with Splash Down.

What is the Charge Shotgun on Fortnite?

One of the new weapons on Fortnite Season 3 is the Charge Shotgun. This was hinted to come in Season 2 but is now available in Season 3.

This is in the Fortnite asset pack and will come in common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary. The common version will deal eight damage to a player and has a reload time of 5.5 seconds. The magazine size is three.

The Legendary, which is the top of the line, delivers 9.8 damage with a magazine size of three and a reload time of 4.5 seconds.

Other new items coming in Season 3 include the Fortnite Flare Gun, which holds six in its magazine, deals 60 damage, and has a 1.5 second reload time.

There will also be a Firefly Jar, which deals out 40 damage to a player and has a maximum stack size of three.

Also listed are guns related to new characters introduced in Fortnite Season 3: Splash Down, including Kit, Ocean, and Jules.

Also, Aquaman is here, replacing Deadpool as the season’s new special character.