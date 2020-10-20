Call of Duty Warzone update time: When is the ‘Haunting of Verdansk’ Halloween release happening?

Call of Duty: Warzone will be getting a spooky update today as part of its debut Halloween event, The Haunting of Verdansk.

This event looks to be the biggest and possibly most ambitious done to date by Activision and Infinity Ward. And it looks absolutely terrifying.

The Haunting of Verdansk will see the Warzone and Modern Warfare universe clash violently with the SAW and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre universes from October 20 until November 3.

The event will get into the Halloween spirit by introducing trick or treat style supply boxes, meaning they’ll contain either blueprints, other cool items or a blood-curdling terrifying monstrosity.

There’ll be a new nighttime mode of Verdansk where you’ll be battling all sorts of ghouls, serial killers, and all the worst things you can imagine.

There’s a twist on the Battle Royale with the introduction of the Zombie Royale, where Call of Duty stated in a recent blog that “dead Operators use unnatural powers to feast on the living in order to rejoin their ranks!”

When is The Haunting of Verdansk release time?

After some initial confusion as to when the update would actually happen, it now appears to have been confirmed to be taking place at 1pm Eastern Time, and 10 am Pacific Time, today, Tuesday October 20. For any gamers over in the UK, you’ll be waiting all day until 6pm, but that’s the cruel nature of time zones, unfortunately.

The update is expected to happen at either that exact time or a few minutes after.

It will be happening simultaneously across all platforms, including PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What to expect from the Haunting of Verdansk event in Warzone

The nighttime mode in Verdansk will give you the opportunity to explore the city while under the cover of darkness. You may want to pack some thermal optics, though, because you can expect some really ghoulish characters to jump out at you.

Don’t be surprised if you run into a creepy ventriloquist doll or a chainsaw-wielding serial killer, by the way. The ghost of Leatherface may attack you from behind.

The Zombie Royale function has you battling the undead, and if you’re bitten, you turn into a zombie and then have to kill as many humans as you can. If you manage to retain your humanity and live to make it to the helicopter, then you might get to escape.

Of course, this update is on the back of the massive Season 6 update that occurred at the end of last month and saw the introduction of loads of cool new modes, operators, and guns.

This happened after a previous update in June was postponed due to the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Call of Duty Warfare Halloween update will be available from 1 pm ET.