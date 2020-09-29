Call of Duty Season 6 release update: Modern Warfare and Warzone patch notes

The day of the Season 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Warzone update has arrived, and it’s come chock full of new goodies.

We can expect to see lots of new Warzone maps along with oodles of new modes, operators, and, obviously, new guns. There’s even a Halloween-themed event planned for the end of October.

Season 6 Warzone will, of course, continue its partnership with Call of Duty: Black Ops, meaning that we have the best of both worlds and the means to really grow the story.

The update went live at 2 am EST, so its time to get stuck in. But what can we expect from this update?

COD season 6 has arrived: What’s in the new update?

So, we have updates in both Modern Warfare and Warzone zone. And there are massive changes to the Verdansk map, which includes unlocking the subway system that allows quicker travel between the key map areas. It also gives a brand new cool area to battle opponents. There are also four new maps for Modern Warfare.

There’s also a brand new battle pass available on all Modern Warfare multiplayer modes that opens up 100 new levels along with lots of rewards such as a blueprint for the new weapon VSS Assault Rifle, plus a Halloween skin for the Cargo Truck. The pass will cost you 1000 CoD Points, or $10.

With the battle pass, you’ll also get two new operators called Farah Ahmed Karim and Nikolai. You can get Farah straight away by purchasing a battle pass, but Nikolai will take more effort; you need Tier 100.

There’s also a new mode called Armored Royale, which means you have to protect an armored truck or you won’t be able to respawn.

Warzone season 6 will have a Halloween event

There is a Halloween event scheduled to begin on October 20, and while we don’t yet know what it will entail, we can reasonably expect to see some ghosts, zombies, and other ghouls and demons thrown into the mix. In the meantime, battle pass owners can download a pet vampire bat named Edward that will help you slay your opponents.

This is turning out to be an excellent year for fans of the Call of Duty franchise, particularly following the Warzone’s cross-game partnership which, as PC Gamer points out, feels like the start of a new era with the game.

However, it hasn’t been smooth sailing all year- there was a delay in releasing season 4 of Modern Warfare following the eruption of protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

In other big gaming news this month, the makers of Among Us announced they were canceling the release of the sequel due to the popularity of the original. They released a statement last week telling fans they would be focusing their efforts on improving the original game.