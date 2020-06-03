Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 release date delayed over protests

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 release date has been delayed due to the ongoing riots and protests against police violence.

The news was announced yesterday on the game’s official Twitter account by makers Activision and Infinity Ward.

Along with Modern Warfare Season 4, the release date for Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 has also been pushed back. Modern Warfare had initially been set to come out today, June 3, while Mobile 7 was set for two days later on June 5.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Call of Duty says ‘now is not the time’

The Call of Duty team took to Twitter to explain their reasoning. They wrote: “While we look forward to playing the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Call of Duty Mobile, now is not the time.”

The team has decided to stand in solidarity with the many protests springing up across the nation as a result of the killing of African-American George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis.

They added: “Right now, its time for those speaking up for equality, justice, and change to be seen and heard.”

At the time of writing, the tweet had received over 37K retweets and nearly 127K likes.

Many other companies have also shown solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement; music platforms Spotify and SiriusXM both performed symbolic moments of silence to acknowledge the injustice of George Floyd’s death.

Meanwhile, millions of users on Instagram and Facebook observed #BlackOutTuesday by posting a black square on their social media accounts to show their solidarity for Black Lives Matter protestors.

What to expect from season 4

When season 4 is finally released, we can expect to be treated to new operator skins, new weapons, and new multiplayer modes.

Inverse reports that there will be at least two new operators in the form of Captain John Price and Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, both of whom are significant characters in the Modern Warfare universe.

We can also expect to find a plethora of new guns, all of which will be real-life weapons used in actual combat such as APC9, the HKG28, and the XM109. There will also be new maps with brand new territories.

Gaming delays are nothing new for 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 was due to be released in April of this year, but that was pushed back to September at the start of the year. Around the same time, delays were also announced for Final Fantasy 7 and Marvel Avengers.