Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point coordinates are all Easter eggs

Batman on the island in Fortnite. Pic credit: DC Comics

The second issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point showed how Batman is trying to figure out what is going on while stuck on the island in Fortnite.

Batman suffers from complete memory loss every time he dies when the storm closes in. He also has no memories of who he was before he ended up on the island.

However, his emotions and feelings remained intact, and he knows something is wrong and started a brilliant plan to figure out what is going on.

How is Batman figuring out Fortnite island?

Batman has fought and died countless times since arriving on the island in Fortnite. Mostly, he survives the battles and dies when the storm closes in and ends each contest.

However, he figured out that he had been doing this more than once and started leaving notes for himself. These included notes in a cabin he set up on the island, and while the storm kills all the competitors, the island’s non-living items remain intact.

According to Batman, there are more notes and information than he can read in 22 minutes, which is how long he figured it takes before the storm closes in and he dies.

He also left coordinates etched into his battle armor and on tablets he found, and these helped him figure out where to go on the island to find clues and get the information he needs to move forward to solving this mystery.

The fun thing is that these coordinates are real-world coordinates and they offer a few Easter eggs for fans of Batman and Fortnite.

Batman Fortnite coordinates. Pic credit: DC Comics

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Easter eggs

The coordinates that Batman etched into his armor and on the tablets all lead to fun Easter eggs in the actual world.

The first set of coordinates in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, 35°45’22.7″N 78°43’58.6″W, points to Cary, North Carolina. This is the location of Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite.

The second set of coordinates shows in the second issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point is 35°45’22.7″N 78°43’58.6″W. This leads to none other than Burbank, California, which is where Warner Bros. and DC Comics is located.

Finally, there is a third set of coordinates found on the rock tablet that read “The cat is a friend.” These coordinates are 41°46’22.9″N 88°09’10.3″W. That is a little different, as it leads to the Nichols Library in Naperville, Illinois.

The key here is that there is a statue of Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat by this library, just a fun Easter egg.

New issues of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point come out on every other Wednesday.