Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book sells out first printing, how to get comic and skins

Armored Batman Zero outfit. Pic credit: DC Comics/Epic Games

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point hit comic book stores on Tuesday and sold out almost instantly.

Already on its third printing, the first printing edition of the first issue bagged and sealed sold for $117.50 on eBay, telling you all you need to know about its popularity.

This is frustrating many Fortnite gamers who want the free skins that come with each issue and the Batman armor that comes if you collect all six issues in the miniseries.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point sells out

After Tuesday, anyone who went to a comic book store was likely disappointed to learn that Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point was out of stock.

The worst part is that collectors and Fortnite gamers have to get these issues to gain the special Batman battle armor for the Fortnite game.

The first issue, which hit this week, included the code for an exclusive Harley Quinn skin that has never been made available in the game before.

Fans have to get that code and cash it in, and then get the codes in the next five issues to get the big prize at the end.

That is the Armored Batman Zero outfit.

The comics will come out on the following dates: April 20, May 4, May 18, June 1, June 15, and July 6.

How to get the Batman/Fortnite comics and codes

But what happens if your comic store doesn’t have the issues in stock, or if you have no comic book store close to you?

One, comic stores might be getting in new printings. While the first printing is selling for big bucks on eBay, the third printing is already shipping out to stores.

These should show up on June 1, so it will be over a month to get it.

However, there is good news.

Those who want to buy the digital issue and not own a physical copy of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point can also get a digital code.

From DC Comics website:

Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items inspired by the events in the comic, starting with the new Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit! Digital issues of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point downloaded from DC UNIVERSE INFINITE (U.S. only) will also include these bonus digital codes. As a bonus item, fans who redeem all six codes will unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit.

This means you get the code if you are a DC Infinite subscriber when you read the comic book. According to DC, after you read the book on the app, they will email you the code when you finish it.