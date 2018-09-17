Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Ubisoft announces development completed

Ubisoft recently announced it has completed development on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

According to a message posted to the Assassin’s Creed official Twitter account, the game has now “gone gold,” meaning that the development of the base game has been completed and that production will begin very soon.

#AssassinsCreedOdyssey has gone gold!! 🍾🎉 We hope you'll be enjoying playing the game as much as we did developing it and can't wait to see which paths you'll choose. Your Odyssey starts on October 5. pic.twitter.com/Nj0EwQjdsj — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 14, 2018

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will feature multiple dialogue choices, alternative missions, and multiple ends, which imply greater emphasis on the role-playing elements of the game than previous installments of the series.

The game is set in Ancient Greece, in an alternate history version of the Peloponnesian War (c. 431-404 BCE).

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey allows players to choose between playing as Alexios (male) or as Kassandra (female). Both player characters are mercenaries descended from King Leonidas I of Sparta. They inherited a broken spear that confers special combat capabilities.

Players can choose to either fight for the Athenian (Delian) League or for the Peloponnesian League dominated by Sparta. Players can also choose their sexual orientation and develop a romantic relationship with non-player characters of either gender.

The game involves plenty of hand-to-hand gladiatorial-style combat.

Ubisoft recently revealed that Socrates will be one of the non-player characters that players can interact with.

After Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Odyssey as the eleventh major installment in the series, and successor to Assassin’s Creed Origins, during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2018, the company said there isn’t going to be a new Assassin’s Creed game coming out in 2019. Instead, Odyssey will be extended with more extra features after the development of the base game.

Nintendo revealed, during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, September 13, 2018, that a cloud version of the game for Nintendo Switch will be introduced only in Japan. The version will launch on the same day as the digital and physical versions of the game.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is due to come out on Oct.5 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.