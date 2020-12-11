Ark 2 will feature Vin Diesel as a dinosaur hunter, and there’s an animated series too

Ark 2, the upcoming sequel to the 2017 multiplayer action-adventure game Ark: Survival Evolved, will star Vin Diesel as Santiago.

Developer Studio Wildcard made the revelation through a trailer (see below) for the upcoming video game released on Thursday at The Game Awards.

Studio Wildcard also announced an upcoming animated series, titled Ark: The Animated Series (see the trailer below).

The series will star Fast and Furious actor Diesel, alongside Michelle Yeoh, Madeleine Madden, Elliott Page (formerly Ellen Page), and David Tennant.

Others include Jeffrey Wright, Gerald Butler, Deborah Mailman, Zahn McClarnon, and Russell Crowe.

Ark: The Animated Series will explore Helena’s story. It is “an origin story based on @survivetheark’s dinosaur survival adventure… #ARKAnimated.”

The latest news comes after Studio Wildcard — in collaboration with Instinct Games, Virtual Basement, and Efecto Studios — released Ark: Survival Evolved for Linux, Windows, macOS, PS4, and Xbox One in August 2017. The game was released for Android, iOs, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.

In Ark: Survival Evolved, players fight for survival after being stranded on an island populated by hostile humans and fierce man-eating dinosaurs.

Ark 2 gameplay

Currently, we don’t know much about Ark 2, but the newly released official trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse.

The trailer shows Vin Diesel’s character Santiago traveling in a pristine jungle environment at the head of a small group, including a child. The group’s costume and weapons suggest a prehistoric stone-age culture.

Fierce-looking humanoid assailants appear and engage them in close-quarters combat.

A massive dinosaur interrupts the fight, gobbling up a couple of their opponents. The group tries to escape while Santiago confronts the dinosaur, hurling his spear at it.

He also rescues the child from a humanoid assailant, and with a dinosaur in hot pursuit, he manages to carry her to safety inside a cave.

We later see Santiago and the child exploring the cave filled with rock painting and crystal artifacts suggestive of advanced and exotic technology. So fans can expect that the game will incorporate sci-fi themes.

The official Twitter page for Ark: Survival Evolved also announced yesterday (December 10) that an extended animated trailer will be released today (December 11). So fans can expect to learn even more about the game today.

Studio Wildcard has not yet announced an official release date for Ark 2, but Deadline reported that Ark: The Animated Series is expected to premiere some time in 2022.