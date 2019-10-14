11, 146, 15, 62…What do the Fortnite Black Hole numbers mean?

Fans have been waiting anxiously to see comes next following the Fortnite Season 10 The End event yesterday. But instead of the highly-anticipated launch of Fortnite Chapter 2, Epic Games has been live-streaming the black hole created as a result of the Season 10 event involving multiple rockets that apparently destroyed the Fortnite map.

Fans at first assumed that this was only a brief intermission that will pave the way for Season 11. But the downtime has continued since yesterday, and fans have been keeping their fingers crossed in hopes that it will end soon enough.

Epic Games also deleted every tweet on their official Fortnite Twitter account, although the posts on their Facebook and Instagram accounts were not affected.

Soon after the streaming of the black hole began yesterday, fans started reporting that mysterious numbers were popping up around the black hole. The numbers followed in the sequence listed below:

11 146 15 62 87 14 106 2 150 69 146 15 36 2 176 8 160 65

Fortnite event right now numbers showing up on black hole #fortnite pic.twitter.com/TSavxmEZBF — Fort_news_foryou (@FortForyou) October 13, 2019

Since the game went into downtime and the numbers started popping up, fans have been proposing all sorts of fanciful theories to explain them.

Although some fans think that the numbers don’t mean anything and that Epic Games is only trolling fans as part of their promotion campaign ahead of the upcoming season, other creative fans have come up with several suggestions.

This is no joke – @FortniteGame are FULLY trolling us all. If you type the numbers "11 146 15 62 google maps" in Google and click the first link, you get a street view of a crab rave. LMAO🦀🦀🦀 pic.twitter.com/a1ADbXdxoH — Jon (@MrDalekJD) October 13, 2019

There are currently many theories about what the numbers mean.

Fortnite fan @Thooming pointed out that lining up the numbers with the audio from the mysterious alien Visitor tapes created a message: that is, if you take the 11th word, 146th word, 15th word, 62nd word… and so on, in that order, it spells out the message below:

“I was not alone, Others are outside the loop. This was not calculated. The zero point is now inevitable.”

The Visitor is the being that arrived with the meteor and launched the rocket that created the multiple rifts, which resulted in the black hole.

Others believe that the number 11 is a direct reference to Season 11 that comes after The End event that concluded Fortnite Season X.

Meanwhile, some data miners and Fortnite sleuths, including @Lucas7yoshi, claim to have mined evidence that The End event will continue until Tuesday.

BREAKING: I have independtly confirmed the authenticity of a discovery that points to "The-End" lasting until Tuesday, 6AM EST This is not stuck in stone, this info is from https://t.co/0TDeMk7Bda code. pic.twitter.com/ElnNFKppWn — Lucas7yoshi – FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 13, 2019

this isn't fake or modified but it could mean literally nothing. considering the fact they changed it from tuesday 6am to thursday 4am at a whim then who can even tell at this point — Lucas7yoshi – FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 14, 2019

For anyone who references Fortnite China's event, they do everything on that version of the game differently, like they haven't even done their event yet. Never take anything from Fortnite China as evidence of anything for Fortnite everywhere else — Lucas7yoshi – FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 14, 2019

But many fans have expressed doubt, saying they don’t believe that Fortnite would keep fans waiting that long.