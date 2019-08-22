Marvel‘s Star Wars comic book series is ending. This is pretty surprising as the Star Wars commodity is red hot at the moment with Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker opening in theaters in December, a theme park area in Disneyland, a number of series coming soon on Disney+, a number of sought after collectibles being released, and more.

The Star Wars franchise just can’t seem to fail and that’s just it, the Star Wars comic book series wasn’t failing. In fact, the debut issue of the Star Wars comic sold over a million copies.

So why is Marvel’s Star Wars comic ending? We’re not exactly sure, but end it will in November with issue #75 which will conclude the current story arc of “Rebels and Rogues.”

To be honest, while it does look like Marvel’s Star Wars comic book series is set to end there’s a really good chance that they’re going to just relaunch with the release of the new movie in December. It’s hard to imagine that Disney and Marvel would end it abruptly and leave money on the table with the franchise still so popular and with a new movie coming out right after.

Marvel is pretty notorious for ending a series and then just turning around and relaunching it with a new first issue. How many times have we seen that happen to Spider-Man, Captain America, and the X-Men? What do you think? Is this truly the end for the Star Wars comic? Or will there is a relaunch down the line?