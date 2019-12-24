The Prince of Tennis – Match! Tennis Juniors: the third Chinese drama of the series starring Peng Yu-Chang and Ireine Song is a worthwhile successor

In China, one of the most popular Chinese dramas based on a Japanese manga series is The Prince of Tennis.

Released back in 2008, the C-drama ran for two seasons as The Prince of Tennis and Go For It! The Prince of Tennis. Now a third series has released titled The Prince of Tennis – Match! Tennis Juniors.

By utilizing the same elements of team play and friendship in a competitive sport like another popular C-drama that released this year, The King’s Avatar, The Prince of Tennis – Match! Tennis Juniors starring Pang Yu-Chang and Ireine Song is a worthwhile successor to the original.

Thankfully, The Prince of Tennis – Match! Tennis Juniors is now available to American viewers. The popular C-drama is available to watch in its entirety exclusively on Netflix.

A prince in tennis finds passion in the sport he is king in

The story of The Prince of Tennis – Match! Tennis Juniors centers on Lu Xia (Pang Yu-Chang), a prodigy in tennis raised overseas. In tennis, he inherited his father’s strength and talent, but Xia still lives in the glory of his father’s shadow.

Now that Lu Xia is back in China, he only sees tennis as a tool to win over him. However, he receives support from his classmates, including a girl who happens to be his biggest fan — Qi Ying (Ireine Song).

Xia begins to realize the meaning of tennis and figure out his own identity as a player.

In the process of working to win the national league, Lu Xia and his teammates learn to work as a team through the importance of friendship.

As mentioned earlier, Netflix is pushing its list of C-dramas, especially the ones exclusive to their streaming service, such as their original series, Triad Princess.

The Prince of Tennis – Match! Tennis Juniors has earned a lot of praise and support as it somewhat follows the same formula that made The King’s Avatar famous.

Of course, the significant difference between the two is that The King’s Avatar’s sport of choice was competitive gaming while The Pince of Tennis – Match! Tennis Juniors utilizes tennis.

Ultimately, The Prince of Tennis – Match! Tennis Juniors is worth the watch. It may not be as popular as other K-dramas on Netflix or any of the exclusives making an impact (such as The Witcher), but as a C-drama in general, it is doing very well.

The Prince of Tennis – Match! Tennis Juniors is available to viewers in the Americas exclusively through Netflix. Please note viewers need to have an active subscription to the streaming service to watch the series.