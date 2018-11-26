Emily’s 5 Things debut: Taiwanese drama premiere sets up fated hilarity even before ‘5 Things’ is found

Emily’s 5 Things — also known as Five Missions — just recently made its debut. And from what was aired on its premiere episode, it looks like viewers are in for fated hilarity even before the “5 things” (or “Five Missions”) is found or given.

According to the synopsis for Emily’s 5 Things, it is a romantic comedy starring Aviis Zhong, Sam Lin, Edison Wang, and Diane Lin.

Ai Mi Li or Emily (Zhong) is an assistant of a law firm that specializes in divorce cases. Although she has the help of photographer and her best friend Don Ru (Lin), life hasn’t been easy. Her boyfriend treats her more like a servant than a lover. She hasn’t talked to her father in years. Finally, she is constantly bullied at work.

One day, Emily is on the beach and she notices a bottle with a letter inside. She attains the bottle and reads the letter which lists five things she’s been avoiding.

Be Yourself Reconciliation Bid Farewell Go Home Rewind

Afterwards, Emily keeps experiencing bizarre incidents and events that makes her believe the bottle and letter are cursed. Could it be that the only way to break the curse is to follow the list of things Emily has been avoiding the most?

Funny even before the message in a bottle is found!

The Taiwanese drama debuted on Saturday, November 24, 2018 CST. In the debut episode, we learn that Emily really does have a hard life. She is high-strung and always on edge, but is pushed around for one reason or another.

In the span of one episode, we learn that Emily can’t hold her liquor and she acts foolish around the wrong people when in such a state — in this case, her friends and former classmates at a meet-and-greet.

She is overworked and sick which causes issues at her work. In the episode, she took medication that made her drowsy and led to her knocking over a set piece during an important meeting for her firm.

Then there is Emily’s relationships. She is currently dating a fellow co-worker at her firm, someone who is high up on the hierarchy. Despite his position, he has a trashy attitude and treats Emily like dirt.

There is also definitely something that will happen between her and her best friend Don Lu, something enforced by the fact trailers for Emily’s 5 Things pairs the two together.

At the end of the premiere episode, Emily comes across the message in the bottle but we have yet to see how its “curse” will shape the rest of her life. We will start seeing that in subsequent episodes.

Emily’s 5 Things airs on Saturdays from November 24, 2018 CST to March 2, 2019 CST for an estimated total of 16 episodes on the Eastern Broadcasting Company (EBC). For international viewers or at least those in the Americas, Emily’s 5 Things can be viewed for free on Rakuten Viki.