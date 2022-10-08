Zooey Deschanel gets leggy for ‘autumnal splendor’

Zooey Deschanel gets leggy while showing off in her seasonal attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Zooey Deschanel looked stunning and yet elegant as always as she showed off her slender physique in a recent photo shoot for Dior.

The 42-year-old actress is best known for her lead role in the hit television series, The New Girl as she played the hilarious Jessica Day. The show did incredibly well as it aired from 2011 up until 2018.

The actress also starred in a handful of award-winning movies, like the hit classic Elf with Will Ferrell.

Zooey was immediately recognized for her melodic voice in the movie Elf, as she had numerous scenes where she showcased her immaculate singing skills.

The actress hasn’t shied away from showcasing all of her numerous skills, as she stays highly active on social media sharing her many talents with all of her fans.

In a recent photo, Zooey uploaded a gorgeous picture of herself, this time showcasing her modeling skills as she shared the shot with her 7.3 million Instagram followers.

Zooey Deschanel looks sexy in slate

In her most recent Instagram post, Zooey posed for the camera and was photographed casually leaning up against a dark gray sofa.

The actress wore a wool, silk, and angora serge coat by Dior and paired the gray coat with a pair of beautiful metallic Fendi pumps.

Zooey styled the look with brown bangs that were swept to the side as her long wavy hair naturally flowed beneath her.

She finalized the fit by wearing a brown smokey eye across her lid, a lightly bronzed cheek, and a brown glossy lip.

The actress lightly touched the side of her face with her hand as she slightly lifted her leg up, exposing her slender figure.

The photograph was a well-crafted masterpiece that received 37k likes.

Zooey Deschanel is a woman of many talents

Zooey has kept quite busy over the years and it’s not because of her usual acting gigs.

The actress recently toured under the name She & Him, which was a tribute to Brian Wilson.

She even founded the hit podcast Welcome to Our Show, a podcast solely dedicated to the show The New Girl which gave fans some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the epic television series.

Zooey even posted a recent photo of herself and her costars from The New Girl, as they reminisced about the show.

She captioned it, “Probably our best photo.” The fans of the show also gave the timeless photo some love as it received 356k likes.