Zoey Deutch stuns in patchwork underwear

Zoey Deutch is stunning in a patchwork bra and underwear set, showing off her toned physique. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Actress Zoey Deutch is a frequent social media poster and star, and a very fashionable one at that.

This week has been full of great looks from the Not Okay actress as she shared pictures from various photoshoots and her end-of-summer photo dump.

The actress was spotted in some stunning looks for Vogue and some very elegant outfits for InStyle as well.

On Tuesday, Zoey shared a lot of pictures on her Stories to commemorate summer’s end, including one selfie featuring a colorful halterneck swimsuit.

She also shared several pictures of her and her friends as they enjoyed various activities over the summer.

Zoey shared another shot with her followers that just featured her in selfie mode as she stunned in some colorful undies.

Zoey Deutch shows off svelte figure in patchwork undies

The quick snap to her Instagram Stories showed Zoey as she held her phone up next to her head, keeping her hair all to one side of her face.

The muscular definition of her arms, abs, and legs was clearly visible in the shot as she posed for the selfie.

Her outfit of choice was a matching bra and underwear set with a patchwork pattern, featuring patches of orange, magenta, and white.

Pic credit: @zoeydeutch/Instagram

The hem of each piece featured small white detailing and white bows, tying the whole look together.

This look is much different than the ones she shared last week for her InStyle photoshoot, as she appeared more casual here than she did for the magazine.

Zoey Deutch stuns in elegant gowns for magazine

Zoey’s InStyle shoot featured several outfits, and she opened her Instagram post with an elegant gown. The gown featured a very high neckline that reached her chin, long sleeves, and the skirt went down to her feet. It was finished off with some simpler gold chains.

The next outfit featured was an all-pink look. The top featured a high neckline but had many cutout slits along the torso and arms. This look was finished with matching pink leggings and extremely tall pink platform heels.

Another stunning look was a black gown with floral patterns and a floral piece in the middle, followed by a loose white gown.

The white gown was embellished with some shiny details and featured an off-the-shoulder look, though another shot shows the sleeves pulled back up.

The final looks included an intricate blue and gold top paired with a black skirt and thick combat boots before she closed the post with a black outfit that had an open slit, revealing a black lacy bra beneath.

The last picture featured her dashing grin, as she noted, “scroll to the very end to see me make one singular different facial expression! thrilling!”