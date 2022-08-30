Zoey Deutch stuns in fuzzy knit top with matching skirt

Zoey Deutch stuns for an InStyle photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

American actress and Flower star Zoey Deutch looks fabulous for an InStyle Mexico photoshoot to promote her new movie Not Okay.

Zoey Deutch showed off some of her favorite looks for the recent photoshoot, which was styled by Editor-in-Chief Paulina Zas.

She rocked a fuzzy two-piece black crochet set for the shoot, which was set amidst a “haunted house” location.

The bra top and matching maxi skirt complimented her long blonde locks, done by celeb hairstylist Gregory Russel.

She paired the unique fuzzy outfit with long gold earrings and a fabulous simple makeup look, which was also done by celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles. Her nail artist Kimmie Kyees kept it classic with a fresh nude set.

The photoshoot was accompanied by an interview with Zoey to talk about her new movie, Not Okay, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Zoey Deutch promotes new movie in Instyle interview

Not Okay is a new movie following the life of Danni Sanders, a girl who pretends to go on a trip to Paris to impress a boy, only to find out that there was a terrorist attack.

Overnight, she becomes an influencer and advocates for survivors, although it’s all a lie. The movie takes you through the whole process of becoming public enemy #1 online and is one of the few movies out today with the main character everyone “loves to hate.”

The new issue of InStyle Mexico features a lovely photo of The Politican actress on the cover wearing a head-to-toe pink pantsuit.

In her interview, Zoey speaks about her career, her new movie Not Okay, working with Dylan O’Brien, and how she feels about social media influencers.

Zoey Deutch’s cringy Not Okay style was on purpose

According to InStyle, Danni Sander’s outfit choices were purposely not in style.

Her infamous wardrobe was strategically full of micro-trends, to capture the essence of someone trying to look cool and fit in with the times.

However, by trying so hard to do all the trends and impress others, her outfits appear empty and lost. This is exactly what the wardrobe designer Sarah Laux was going for, showcasing that Danni Sanders was just playing a part but without any personal style.

Luckily, Zoey makes up for Danni’s what not to wear aesthetic in real life. She has a fabulous sense of style that highlights her natural beauty!