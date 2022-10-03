Zoey Deutch stuns braless in a fiery red dress for Albie Awards

Zoey Deutch rocks a backless red dress at the Albie Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Zoey Deutch was a vision in red while attending the Albie Awards in New York City on Thursday.

The awards, put on by George and Amal Clooney and named after activist Justice Albie Sachs, were created by the couple to highlight and honor those who devote their lives to justice.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday with a series of photos from the event, both to show off her stunning look and give recognition to the awards’ debut night.

In one of the photos, Zoey’s red gown took centerstage as she showed off the profile view of the dress.

The dress was backless and featured a high neck design in the front, which was connected to a gold piece to appear like a necklace.

Zoey added in even more gold with a pair of striking earrings, a matching bracelet, and sparkling rings.

Zoey Deutch rocks a red backless dress for Albie Awards

The Before I Fall actress opted to tie back her blonde, straight hair back into a slicked-back ponytail, as well as keep the majority of her makeup neutral while matching her dress with a pop of red lipstick.

“What an honor to attend the first #AlbieAwards hosted by @clooneyfoundationforjustice, shining a light and celebrating incredible heroes who have dedicated their lives to fighting for justice around the world,” Zoey wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @zoeydeutch/Instagram

Other celebrities to make an appearance at the Albie Awards included Meryl Streep, Ethan Hawke, Drew Barrymore, and Dua Lipa.

Zoey Deutch on her new movie Not Okay

When it comes to Zoey’s successful career in Hollywood, the actress recently portrayed the role of Danni in the new Hulu film, Not Okay.

The film follows Danni, Zoey’s character, who lies about being accepted to a writer’s retreat in Paris for attention and has to convince others that she actually attended.

While speaking with Cosmopolitan, she opened up about what drew her to the role and how she prepared herself to dive into the character’s shoes. “I was so impressed by the writing and how brave the storytelling was and how worthy and important the messages within the story were to tell. It was just this character who seemed really fascinating and fun to dissect,” Zoey revealed.

She explained that in order to prepare, she spent an abundant amount of time with the director and broke down different aspects of the scenes with her teachers.

Zoey is also a co-producer of the film and felt incredibly grateful to have been invited into the process early on.