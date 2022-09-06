Zoey Deutch says ‘farewell summer’ in plunging halterneck

Zoey Deutch ends her summer in a plunging halterneck swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Actress Zoey Deutch is saying goodbye to summer as September arrives and the season begins to turn into fall.

The actress is coming off of the release of the Hulu movie Not Okay and seems to be enjoying a bit of a break as she welcomes the last quarter of 2022.

The 27-year-old is a frequent Instagram poster and spent a large portion of her Tuesday posting several snaps to her Instagram Stories to wrap up summer.

The photos appeared to be some throwbacks of time outside, but she shared one selfie that appeared to be more recent.

The actress looked like she just finished swimming as her hair was wet and she had sunglasses covering her eyes.

She bid her 3.2 million Instagram followers, “farewell summer,” with a peace sign before sharing her summer photo dump.

Zoey Deutch stuns in casual plunging halterneck

The candid snap Zoey shared seemed to be right out of the pool as she threw up the peace sign with one hand.

She pursed her lips in a duck-face style as she posed, viewers able to catch just a glimpse of her silver nails.

Her outfit was likely a swimsuit top that featured a plunging halterneck and very colorful mismatched designs, including bright red, orange, blue, pink, and yellow, among other colors.

Pic credit: @zoeydeutch/Instagram

Perhaps this shot is a look at Zoey’s quirky side following her work on her most recent film.

Zoey Deutch talks working with Dylan O’Brien and a guinea pig

Zoey starred as the main character Danni in the Hulu movie Not Okay and served as an executive producer as well.

Across Zoey, Dylan O’Brien played Danni’s love interest, and Zoey opened up a bit about what it was like to work with someone like Dylan.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, she revealed that she was “so impressed” by Dylan and described him as a “generous and giving” actor and person in general.

She revealed, “It’s not easy to find very successful, very talented male actors who are willing to not be at the total center of a project. And he is one of the rare total movie stars, the whole package, who wants to support women in that way. You know, that’s a really awesome quality, and it’s rare in Hollywood.”

However, Dylan wasn’t Zoey’s only co-star to steal the show.

One fan favorite in Not Okay was Danni’s pet guinea pig, and Zoey seemed to be head over heels for the rodent as well.

She said that she and the guinea pig “had a great working relationship” and added, “We loved each other.”

She also noted that she felt like she truly communicated with the guinea pig and she was allowed to hang out with the guinea pig on set, so they would lay on the bed on set together and film scenes.

She added that the guinea pig “was like my emotional support on-set animal.”