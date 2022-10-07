Zoey Deutch goes braless in red for Clooney Foundation for Justice

Zoey Deutch goes braless in a red dress for the Clooney Foundation for Justice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Zoey Deutch went braless in a stunning red dress for the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Deutch shared the photo with her followers, capturing her attire as she walked the red carpet at the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s 2022 Albie Awards. The event drew in many dazzling stars as it celebrated individuals who have devoted their lives to justice.

The 27-year-old actress looked stunning in a shot taken from behind at the event.

Deutch went braless for her backless, strapless, and sleeveless dress. The deep red dress was held up by a gold band around Deutch’s neck.

Deutch matched the dress’ gold band with two gold bangles on each wrist and matched its red tones with her bright red lipstick.

To finish off her look, she styled her hair into a simple ponytail.

Deutch truly went all out for the event in her glamorous red dress. Her dress also perfectly matched up with the red background against which the photos were shot.

She seemed to be having a great time as the camera caught her mid-laugh at the event.

The event attracted many other big names in Hollywood, too. Amal and George Clooney attended, of course, as they are the creators of the foundation.

Additionally, the likes of Gemma Chan, Drew Barrymore, Phoebe Dynevor, Ethan Hawke, Oscar Isaac, and John Krasinski also attended the event. Deutch’s presence at the star-studded event is evidence of her rising career.

She first started acting on Disney Channel, where she appeared in The Suite Life on Deck. However, her true breakthrough into acting came with her roles in Vampire Academy and Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some!!.

Since then, she has continued growing her career and gaining further recognition with her roles in Zombieland: Double Tap and Not Okay.

Deutch attended the Albie Awards amidst Not Okay’s success

Deutch attended the star-studded Albie Awards as her latest film, Not Okay, continues to enjoy fairly high success. Not Okay premiered on July 29 and Deutch’s performance in it has been singled out for praise.

In the film, Deutch portrays an Instagram influencer, Danni Sanders, who is desperate for fame. In her desperation, she fakes a trip to Paris to impress her followers.

However, when a terrifying incident occurs in real life in Paris, it becomes part of her fake story and her lies spiral out of control.

The film received largely positive reviews from critics and several reviews commented on Deutch’s strong performance as Danni.

Deutch shined as she took a humorous approach to embodying a somewhat cringy, yet sadly realistic influencer who would do anything for fame.

Deutch’s growing Hollywood career shows few signs of slowing down as she steals the red carpet at star-studded events and enjoys the success of her most recent film.