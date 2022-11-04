Zoey Deutch at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Zoey Deutch looked incredible in all black while attending the exclusive launch party for Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection.

The Not Okay actress showed off her curves in a low-cut black minidress with ruffle accents.

She accessorized her outfit with diamond teardrop earrings and a blue oval pendant, all designed by Tiffany & Co.

The blonde bombshell wore her hair pushed to one side in voluminous curls.

Her face appeared naturally flawless with luscious pink lips and thick eyelashes. Zoey’s eyebrows were immaculate, without a single hair out of place.

She captioned the photo with, “So fun celebrating the new #tiffanylock collection – thank you for having me and my very big hair @tiffanyandco #tiffanypartner.”

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the launch of its new collection with an exclusive dinner in West Hollywood.

In addition to Zoey, the evening attracted many big-name celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Halsey, Zoë Kravitz, and Miranda Kerr.

Zoey Deutch had $300K stolen

Just weeks before Zoey attended the launch party, she came home to a broken down door and over $300K in cash and jewelry missing.

According to TMZ, the actress was out of the house for just a few hours when the incident occurred.

Zoey isn’t the only celebrity in the Los Angeles area whose been robbed recently. Arsenio Hall was robbed twice over the course of a few weeks, and Rapper Tee Grizzley had over a million dollars in jewelry and cash stolen from his home.

No one has been arrested yet, and the police are still investigating the robberies.

Zoey Deutch’s new film Something from Tiffany’s

Zoey doesn’t just wear jewelry from Tiffany’s and spend her evening at their launch events. She also stars in movies where the brand is one of the lead characters.

According to the movie’s description on IMDB, Something from Tiffany’s is a romantic comedy that “follows a woman as her life gets upended when an engagement ring that was for someone else leads her to the person she’s meant to be with.”

The movie will be produced by Hello Sunshine, founded by Reese Witherspoon, and is based on a novel of the same title by Melissa Hill.

Zoey recently shared the film’s release date with a photo captioned, “Excited to share the official release date for #SomethingFromTiffanys is December 9th on @primevideo. Can’t wait for you to meet Rachel! 💍🎄🎁.”

Something from Tiffany’s is available on Amazon Prime after December 9.