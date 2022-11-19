Zoey Deutch looked gorgeous sitting by a wood stove. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Zoey Deutch was a vision of birthday bliss last weekend in a thigh-skimming plaid skirt and jacket set.

She shared a carousel of photos from the fun-filled weekend, but it’s the first one that really has everybody talking.

The Not Okay star could be seen perched in front of a wood stove with her toned legs out and a megawatt grin on her face.

Zoey accessorized the printed ensemble with knee-high-heeled boots and a contrasting black bow tie.

Her silky locks appeared to have been tied back in a chic low bun, and she added a subtle pair of hoop earrings to tie the whole look together.

She captioned the photo dump, “birthday 🎞 back 🦂♏️ a bit late but thanks for all the love last weekend love u guys sm.”

Naturally, Zoey’s loyal fans hit the comment section hard, writing things like “I LOVE SO MUCH” and “Beautiful photos of a cute and incredible woman who I admire very much…”

Pic credit: @zoeydeutch/Instagram

Zoey Deutch looked fabulously festive in winter wonderland for Coach partnership

An ambassador for the legendary fashion house Coach, Zoey took to Instagram earlier this month to promote the brand’s holiday offerings.

The 28-year-old California native sported a cute penguin sweater under a cozy jacket with a super short skirt.

She completed the iconic outfit with the addition of a fuzzy bucket hat over her wavy tresses and heart-shaped purse.

Zoey announced the start of the holiday season with a string of emojis in the caption.

Zoey Deutch went full glam to celebrate the new Tiffany Lock collection

Beyond being the face of countless fashion brands, Zoey has also partnered with the luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co.

The gorgeous actress looked positively breathtaking while celebrating the launch of their new Tiffany Lock collection.

Zoey’s “very big hair” looked amazing, and the close-up photo beautifully highlighted her striking hazel eyes and glistening complexion.

Oh, and it would be a crime not to talk about the massive diamond necklace and earrings she wore for the event, which were Tiffany.

Zoey is the daughter of famous Hollywood director Howard Deutch and actress-director Lea Thompson, but it’s clear she’s made a name for herself in the industry.

The young beauty continues to impress with her appearances both on and off the screen, and fans can’t wait to see what she’ll come out with next.