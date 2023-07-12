Zoey 101’s Alexa Nikolas makes shocking allegations about Jonah Hill, blasts Justin Long too

The Jonah Hill drama keeps getting worse. Just days after Jonah’s surfer ex-girlfriend put him on blast, calling him “narcissistic” and, at the very least, proving that he’s a very insecure man, Alexa Nikolas entered the chat with more damning allegations against the Don’t Look Up actor.

Over the weekend, Alexa took aim via a series of tweets where she detailed an alleged encounter with Jonah at a party back when she would have been just 16 years old and he was 24.

In the tweets, she wrote, “After reading Sarah Brady’s admirable post about #JonahHill I just gotta say when I was 16 I got invited to a house party at #justinlongs house where he was living with some lame predator actor from CSI Miami. I’ll look up the name later and find him.”

She continued in another tweet, writing, “He was sleeping *aka assaulting a minor* a friend of mine that was also 16 or 17. Anyways. #JonahHill came over at some point and we were all pretty wasted because of course the predators were feeding us minors a bunch of alcohol.”

She added, “#jonahhill seemed to have his eyes on me because at one point I wanted a cig and he said he had one in his car ‘right outside’. Didn’t seem like too much of an effort so I trusted him. I went outside and he grabbed the cigs from his front seat.”

“Just to note #JonahHill said if I wanted the cig I had to come with him outside to get it. He didn’t wanna go ‘all alone’. They were all aware I was 16.”

Another tweet said, “#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside.”

Jonah Hill’s lawyer, Marty Singer, called the claims “a complete fabrication” and said that the incident “never happened” in a statement to Deadline. Singer also branded Nikolas a “demonstrably unreliable” source and accused her of being “a serial accuser who has made assorted accusations against multiple men in the entertainment industry.”

Alexa responded to the denial, again on Twitter, as she wrote, “#JonahHill ‘a complete fabrication’? Really? Are you sure you aren’t talking about your ‘boundaries’? Really disappointed in you bro. You are so early 2000s and super bad.”

Alexa Nikolas took aim at Justin Long too

Alexa Nikolas wasn’t stopping at just Jonah Hill; she also hit out at Justin Long, whose house the party was allegedly held at.

“Hey Justin Long I find it interesting you being in Barbarian as a predator. It must have been weird playing some of your friends,” she wrote in another tweet. “You knew your roommate was assaulting a minor under your own roof. You let it happen. Eek. I hope you regret it now.”

She added, “Also #justinlong why the f**k did you have children at your house late night? Ew.”

When an old episode of Punk’d resurfaced following her claims, Alexa also reacted.

The Punk’d episode in question is where Ashton Kutcher pranked Justin by setting him up on dates with two underage girls. They weren’t really underage and instead were played by actors, including Twilight star Ashley Greene.

That doesn’t make the prank any less cringy, especially considering Alexa’s claims about the party at Justin’s house.

After watching the episode for the first time, Alexa told Page Six, “I just saw it for the first time today.”

She continued, “We as a society should be deeply disturbed that those men and the network signed off on that episode being released.”

You can watch the Punk’d prank and Alexa’s reaction below.

Justin Long responds to Alexa Nikolas’ claims about Jonah Hill

After Alexa Nikolas made her disturbing claims on social media, Justin Long also responded, this time to a request from Page Six.

“This is the first time Justin has been made aware of this situation that allegedly happened nearly two decades ago,” he said via his reps.

“While Justin is sympathetic to any and all victims of any abuse, the simple fact remains he has no knowledge of what may or may not have happened concerning Ms. Nikolas.”

Again, Alexa responded to the statement on Twitter. She wrote, “Some bros love to put others trauma upon a timeline of their own making. ‘Nearly two decades ago’. So? Like that adds anything to anything. All it does is deflect accountability and down play abuse #justinlong I don’t want your sympathy. I want change.”

She followed up in a second tweet, “I want accountability. I want enablers to own up to their wrongs and create a difference. If we have the courage to stand up to men in positions of power like you where is your courage to do the right thing and tell the truth?”