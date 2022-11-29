Zoe Saldana looks incredible in a lilac dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Zoe Saldana was stunning in a silk lilac dress for a recent outing.

The actress was spotted in the purple dress while promoting her latest movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, at the Kelly and Ryan show.

Zoe’s silk dress complemented her complexion nicely and draped down to her ankles. She paired the outfit with a black coat that flowed past her hips and featured buttons at the ends of the long sleeves.

The 44-year-old actress completed her look with stiletto pumps in a nude shade– seemingly Louboutins from the tiny glimpse we saw of the red bottoms.

Zoe wore her brown hair down and parted in the middle while hanging in loose waves down her shoulders. Her makeup included winged liner, subtle eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and bold red lips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress accessorized with shiny hoop earrings and a few rings. Her overall look was elegant and fashionable.

Zoe Saldana is pretty in purple. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Zoe Saldana was on the cover of Vogue Magazine

Zoe posted an image to Instagram to show off her dreams coming true, as she was the cover girl for Vogue Magazine and looked incredible as she channeled glamor and beauty.

The actress wore a form-fitting black gown with an asymmetrical sleeve made with gold hardware.

Zoe accessorized with large gold hoop earrings, several chunky black and gold bracelets, and a little watch that she sported on her left wrist.

Her hair was styled in a long braid that fell behind her shoulders. Her makeup was lovely with shimmery soft eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and glossed pink lips.

The cover of the magazine included a quote by Zoe, which translates into English as, “if this life is lived only once, this is who I am.”

Zoe Saldana starred in From Scratch

Zoe has stayed busy with Avatar: The Way of Water, modeling for magazine covers, and she also recently starred in a limited series, From Scratch.

The star posted a photo to Instagram to promote the Netflix series and looked incredible, as did her co-star, Eugenio Mastrandrea.

Zoe rocked a colorful dress that featured puffy sleeves, a high neckline, and a fitted bodice. Her hair flowed behind her shoulders and she sat in front of her co-star with one of her arms placed over his shoulder.

Zoe included in her caption, “A love story for the ages. Inspired by the New York Times. Best-Selling Memoir. From Scratch is coming October 21, only on @Netflix.”