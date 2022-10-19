Zoe Saldana looks incredible at Avenger’s Endgame premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Zoe Saldana stuns in a tight pleather dress.

She wore the maxi dress during the red carpet premiere of her new series From Scratch.

The Netflix series premieres on Friday, October 21.

Zoe rocked a strapless and sleeveless nude-colored dress that hugged her amazing physique.

She paired the look with brown heels, a slicked-back bun, and a dewy makeup look.

Her hair was done by iconic celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak, known for her work with fellow actresses Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde.

Zoe Salanda’s press look

This isn’t the only interview look that Zoe has recently stunned in. A few days ago, the actress rocked a black and white outfit during press for her upcoming highly anticipated movie Avatar: The Way of The Water.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Avengers actress showed off her outfit to her 8.9 million followers during a quick photoshoot. She wore a buttoned-down white crop top, showing off her waist, and added in a pair of high-rise black pants.

Zoe complemented the look with sheer black heels, a bold red lip, and the trendy bubble hairstyle. Her natural makeup was done by her go-to makeup artist Vera Steimberg, who has also done work for Tracee Ellis Ross.

One of Zoe’s biggest roles to date was as the lead actress in the film Avatar, which has become the highest-grossing film of all time.

Now, she is back to reprise her role of Neytiri over ten years later with the same legendary director James Cameron.

Zoe Salanda’s acting career

Since Zoe first started her acting career back in 1999, she has starred in some of the largest movie franchises of all time, including Marvel’s Avengers and Star Trek. She is known as one of the highest-grossing actresses.

Zoe opened up about her specific thought process for taking roles in an interview with Conrad Magazine.

“I wasn’t interested in playing submissive women or being categorized in Hollywood to play a certain type,” she said.” I wanted to play characters that not only I could be proud of but which would offer good role models for young women. If we only play female characters whose point in the story is just to fall in love with a man, that’s very limiting to women. We need to provide better images and better stories.”

Zoe’s next film, Avatar: The Way of The Water, also starring Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet, will be released in theatres on December 16.