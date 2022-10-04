Zoe Saldana is a bombshell in skimpy red bikini

Actress Zoe Saldana attending the Children’s Defense Fund at The Beverly Hills Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Zoe Saldana stuns in a tiny red bikini while enjoying vacation time with her husband in Ibiza, Spain.

The actress has been married to Marco Perego for nine years, and the couple is still going strong.

Saldana is enjoying a well-earned break after starring in The Adam Project and the comedy thriller Amsterdam with an ensemble cast this year.

She is set to reprise her role as Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water after the wildly successful 2009 movie was re-released in September.

The 44-year-old actress brought along her three sons for the summer getaway in Spain.

Saldana stunned in a red bikini as her hubby cuddled up with her in the Instagram snap. In the second photo, the actress smiled at her son in a Spider-Man costume as she posed in a luxurious yacht.

“2 hot new bombshells enter the villa…” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

In a follow-up post, she bid farewell to the summer with a collage of photos.

“October already??? See you later summer 🫶🏽” she wrote on the IG post.

Zoe Saldana shared her functional ab workout for her bikini-ready body

The actress proves that washboard abs don’t come without hard work.

At the beginning of the year, she gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her functional workouts that helps her work more efficiently.

“An example of one of my workouts focusing on functional strength and movement. Doing workouts that get my neuromuscular system to activate has helped my body to work even more efficiently. Nothing better than feeling strong! Thank you @risemovement and @imankarram !” she wrote on the IG post.

In the video, Saldana shows her incredible balance while performing an ab workout, among other exercises, with her resistance bands.

In a previous post, she revealed she was going on a 21-day clean program to kick off the new year.

“Day 3 of my @cleanprogram , feeling hungry but full, tired but awake, vulnerable but okay with it. Will try to post more throughout this journey I’m on. And will try to share the yummy foods I’m making for myself. 18 more days to go! #comeon,” she wrote in the inspirational post.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star is known for being in great shape throughout her career.

Zoe Saldana celebrate ‘National Son Day’

The Star Trek star is a proud mother of three boys — twin boys, Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, and the youngest, Zen.

“#nationalsonday 🦩🤡👻,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram video.

The video shows her kid’s talents, with one playing the drums, the other playing baseball, and another in class.