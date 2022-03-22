Zoe Kravitz shares a sweet throwback photo with dad Lenny Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz shares a sweet throwback picture of her and her dad. Pic credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Zoe Kravitz is showing her dad some love.

The actress recently posted a throwback photo of herself and her father, Lenny Kravitz.

The post comes amidst her rising success in The Batman.

Zoe Kravitz shares sweet throwback photo of her and her dad

Zoe took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of her and her father.

In the photo, a young Zoe and Lenny are looking at each other, smiling.

They are both wearing white and sitting on what appears to be a bed.

Zoe captioned the photo, “(heart emoji) this guy.”

The photo quickly won over the hearts of fans, amassing over a million likes.

Zoe is Lenny’s only child, whom he shares with ex-wife, Lisa Bonet.

Zoe Kravitz stars in The Batman

Zoe stars as Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the new movie, The Batman, alongside Robert Pattinson.

The movie has been a hit so far, reaching $300 million at the box office to date.

Zoe has received positive reviews for her role as Catwoman/Selina Kyle.

She follows in the footsteps of previous actresses who have played Catwoman, including Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry.

Zoe Kravitz was denied role in previous Batman movie

Zoe recently opened up about how she was denied a role in The Dark Knight Rises due to the color of her skin.

The movie was directed by Christopher Nolan and starred Christian Bale, with Anne Hathaway as Catwoman.

“I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan. I think it was probably a casting director of some kind or a casting director’s assistant. … Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment,” said Zoe to The Guardian.

She added that she sees the positive in rejections: “Even though it’s sometimes hard to see that in the moment, usually a few years later, you’re like, ‘Okay, this is why this didn’t happen.’”

She added that her parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, “broke down boundaries in a lot of ways” as they “both dealt with being artists who didn’t act or dress or look or sound the way a Black person was supposed to act in terms of what white people specifically were comfortable with.”