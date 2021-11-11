Zendaya wows in fire-engine red bandeau bra dress while boyfriend Tom Holland fanboys over her stunning look

Zendaya rocked a red-hot bandeau bra gown for the CFDA Awards and Tom Holland couldn’t contain his excitement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Carrie-nelson

Zendaya has rocked it yet again for another red carpet appearance, and boyfriend Tom Holland was clearly having a moment about her look.

The Dune and The Greatest Showman actress, 25, was breathtaking in a fire-engine red Vera Wang gown, complete with a torso-revealing bandeau bra top and dramatic column skirt that gathered in a big puff around her thighs.

Strutting her stuff for the CFDA Awards, Zendaya was a vision with her hair perfectly pleated into multiple, glossy braids, simplistic makeup giving her a subtle glow, and a dazzling choker necklace adorning her throat.

Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya on his Instagram

Tom Holland couldn’t help himself and took to his Instagram page to fanboy over his girlfriend next to a stunning snap of Zendaya.

“Naaa stop it 😍,” Tom gushed in a caption next to a photo of Zendaya at the event. “An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this.”

The adorable shout-out came after the actress took home the trophy for the CFDA Fashion Icon, becoming the youngest person ever to snag the title.

Tom Holland enjoys giving shout-outs to Zendaya

No stranger to falling over himself to rave about his girlfriend, Tom recently shared a staggeringly gorgeous black and white shot of Zendaya at the Dune premiere three weeks ago.

For that red carpet appearance, Zendaya chose a glam, asymmetrical, sparkly Rick Owens gown, arm bangles, and hair twists that went along the sides of her head and culminated in tight buns at the back.

Tom got fans in a tizzy in early September when he shared a super cute pic of himself dressed in his Spider-Man gear with Zendaya leaving over his shoulder, camera in hand to take a snap, and wished her a happy birthday.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx,” penned the actor in a tribute that was seriously swoon-worthy.

After rumors flew for years that the Spider-Man actors were dating, the gossip was confirmed officially in July when Tom and Zendaya were caught sharing a kiss inside the actor’s car.

The pair have been going strong ever since, and fans surely will continue to root for the hot young stars.