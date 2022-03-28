Zendaya stuns on the red carpet in tiny button up crop top and a silver skirt 

Zendaya is a vision on the red carpet for the 2022 Oscars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

The Zendaya fashion reign continues as the gorgeous Euphoria star wowed on the red carpet for the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Ever the trendsetter, Zendaya opted for a youthful look, with a white satin crop top and silver skirt.

A crop top is a rarity at an award show such as the Oscars, which proved that Zendaya can (and should) wear anything. and elevate the garment.

Zendaya often makes best-dressed looks for her classy yet trendy attire. Her long statuesque frame of 5’10’’ is certainly a bonus.

Zendaya is stunning at the 2022 Oscars in a crop top and sparkling skirt

Zendaya set a new trend at the 2022 Oscars.

The Spiderman star managed to make a crop top look flawlessly elegant. Zendaya wore Valentino Haute Couture for the Oscars red carpet.

Her white satin crop top featured buttons and a collar. The ever-daring Zendaya chose a braless look to accompany her blouse.

The bottom half of Zendaya’s outfit was equally as aesthetically pleasing. Her silver sequin maxi skirt was waist high and cascaded down her legs as it left behind a sparkly train in her trail. She wore Valentino Garavani shoes and a silver chrome manicure.

Zendaya’s wrists featured white gold bangles covered in diamonds that matched her ensemble. Zendaya’s extensive sparkling diamonds were courtesy of Bulgari.

Zendaya’s image architect Law Roach created the look. Law wrote for the caption, “Another One (Khalid) Voice…… @zendaya wearing custom @maisonvalentino and @bulgari.” Fans greatly anticipated Zendaya’s Oscar 2022 look, and the actress did not disappoint.

Zendaya completed the gorgeous look with an elegant updo, with wisps of hair gracing her neck.

Celebrity hairstylist Antoinette Hill created a magical look with Zendaya’s hair.

Hill told Page Six Style, “For Zendaya’s Oscar’s look, we decided to go with this soft upsweep because we felt it’s very glamorous and Hollywood-esque. It also accentuates Zendaya’s beautiful features.”

A fan impressed by Zendaya’s attire posted a montage of previous looks and Tweeted, “YUP.”

Zendaya walks solo at the Oscars 2022

Fans eagerly anticipated Zendaya’s Oscars red carpet appearance and wondered if boyfriend Tom Holland would walk with her.

Holland did not join Zendaya on the Oscars 2022 red carpet, but the actress posed with Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet.

This is the second consecutive Oscars red carpet Zendaya chose to wear Valentino. Last year, she wore her hair down and a highlighter-yellow Valentino gown.

Zendaya will definitely top some best-dressed lists for the 2022 Oscars.