Zendaya stuns in plunging red gown with her Emmy at HBO Max party

Zendaya’s bronze makeup makes her eyes shine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Zendaya looked stunning in a red gown with her Emmy at the HBO party.

What a night it was for the American actress and singer.

Zendaya won her second Emmy at just 26 years old for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing the role of troubled teen Rue Bennett in HBO’s hit Euphoria.

She is also the youngest to win two Emmys for acting and the first Black woman to win twice in that category.

After such a successful night, she attended HBO’s After Party, held at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California.

She was seen posing for the camera along with her well-deserved Emmy trophy wearing a red Valentino dress with a curved neckline.

Zendaya poses with her Emmy in a red gown

The actress chose not to wear many accessories; instead, she just put on a pair of silver diamond earrings, and she styled her hair by slicking it back.

When accepting this outstanding award, Zendaya thanked the Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson and said, “Thank you to the Academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight. Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me, even in moments where I didn’t believe in myself.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Other artists that joined the after-party were her co-start Sydney Sweeney, as well as Maude Apatow and Chloe Cherry.

Emmy winner Zendaya looks amazing in red gown attending the HBO Max party at San Vicente Bungalow in West Hollywood. Pic credit: The Daily Stardust/Backgrid

Zendaya puts her Disney days behind her

Zendaya is a 26-year-old American actress whose name became known to the entire world when she played Rocky Blue in Disney Channel’s series Shake It Up, alongside Bella Thorne, who played Cece Jones, her best friend.

In an interview with Insider, Zendaya said, “The first thing I will say is it’s important not to judge any other person’s career or trajectory because when you’re a young actor, you are growing up in front of the world. Sometimes that’s not easy. Everybody has their own path.”

Like many Disney Channel stars such as Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, or Sabrina Carpenter, Zendaya chose to leave those days behind and embark on a new adventure with HBO’s original series Euphoria. When asked about this, she responded, “My whole everything was like: ‘I have to do this.’ I couldn’t explain it. I had no fear: it felt right. When it clicks, and when it feels right, it’s right. [It’s about] trusting those instincts,” she explained.