Zendaya stuns braless in a plunging red dress for Emmy celebration

Zendaya stuns at Emmys. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Zendaya was stunning braless in a plunging red dress for the Emmys celebration as she received her award for second lead actress.

The Euphoria star looked absolutely incredible at the Emmys 74th annual show as she stepped out in her second look of the night.

The 26-year-old showed up to HBO’s After Party in a look as equally fabulous as her black Valentino ball gown from the award ceremony.

At the ceremony, she looked like an absolute princess wearing a black ribbon headband, a long gorgeous hairstyle that effortlessly showed off her perfect bone structure, and a statement diamond necklace to match her other fabulous diamond accessories.

However, the fabulous fashion didn’t stop there. Zendaya did a quick outfit change into a vivid red Valentino dress.

Featuring a plunging neckline, a long romantic train, and long sleeves that fell off the shoulder, this custom look was an absolute win for Zendaya and creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Zendaya’s looks at the Emmys

She styled this haute couture look with flashy diamond rings, a slicked-back low bun, and simple stud earrings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, the best accessory that the actress had was the shiny new Emmy in her hand! She took to her Instagram Stories to show her excitement.

In her Story, she is seen wearing her red dress while clutching her Emmy with a glowing smile on her face.

Pic credit: @zendaya/Instagram

In her acceptance speech, fans could tell the actress was humble and proud to have won the Emmy for her role as Rue in Euphoria.

In the show, her leading character Rue Bennet is struggling with addiction. As a result, she constantly disappoints her family, friends, and girlfriend.

Zendaya’s speech at the Emmys

Zendaya has mentioned in the past that this has been a hard role to play because her character brings up a lot of challenges for those who know someone struggling.

In her speech, she mentioned this problematic aspect of playing the role by saying, “I want to say, you know, my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people.

“So I want to thank everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know I’m so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her. So thank you so much.”

It’s safe to say that fans worldwide are inspired by the show and Zendaya’s award-winning performance in the hit HBO series Euphoria.