Few people serve fashion wins with such consistency as Zendaya.

The NAACP Image Awards took place last night, and Zendaya was in the thick of things, treating fans to two delightful looks.

As Zendaya’s 169 million social media followers learned, the actress had two fashionable fashion moments up her sleeve.

The first look was a vintage dress from Versace, and the second was a 90s outfit from Prada.

Zendaya started things off strong with her Versace look, which she donned on the red carpet.

As Zendaya’s longtime stylist and friend Law Roach revealed, the magnificent Versace ensemble originally appeared in the Spring 2002 Couture show by the Italian designer. Czech model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Karolina Kurkova wowed audiences with the dress nearly twenty years ago.

However, for the year 2023, it was all about Zendaya, who slayed and made the look her own.

Zendaya serves a wonderful Versace moment at the NAACP Image Awards

Zendaya shared a two-part post that offered a better look at her ensemble.

First, she struck a pose with a hand on her hip, showing a dark black manicure.

The Euphoria star was a vision in a black Versace gown with a plunging neckline and lime green detailing. The garment had a dramatic black silk hem with ruched detailing, adding a feminine vibe to the look.

While Zendaya’s ensemble was a tribute to the 2000s, her makeup was very 90s. She sported matte skin, brown lip liner, and glittery eye shadow, highlighting her natural beauty and adding sparkle. As for Zendaya’s hair, she also channeled a different era with a slightly curled bob that was full of volume.

The actress may have channeled different time periods with her stunning NAACP outfit, but her ensemble was a clear continuation of the Zendaya era.

Zendaya allowed the photos to do the talking, opting to tag the award show.

Zendaya’s vegetarian diet

Zendaya used to have an app called Boom, where she shared information like lifestyle choices with fans. Although Boom is no longer in existence, Zendaya’s words live on.

The Shake It Up actress revealed via PEOPLE that she was a vegetarian.

However, Zendaya’s choice to be a vegetarian was not due to a love of vegetables.

In fact, Zendaya explained she wasn’t too fond of the nutrient-packed food.

Zendaya said, “My main reason for being a vegetarian is that I’m an animal lover — definitely NOT because I love vegetables.”

The actress explained that she passed a slaughterhouse as a child and had a life-changing moment, permanently removing meat from her diet.

Zendaya continued, “I don’t like the taste of meat. It actually makes me feel weird. The only thing I kind of miss are my mom’s famous turkey burgers, but that’s it!”