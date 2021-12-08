Zendaya shocks in see-through blue mini dress, knee-high white boots, and yellow underwear for cover of Interview magazine

Zendaya flaunted her toned physique in her recent cover shoot for Interview magazine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Zendaya is definitely having her moment in the sun.

The Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, 25, turned heads with her latest post on Instagram, sharing some sizzling snaps from her cover shoot with Interview magazine.

Zendaya went nearly-nude for her cover shoot

Wearing an eye-popping, see-through blue mini dress, complete with a cape around her shoulders, that displayed her bare chest and mid-riff, Zendaya looked absolutely stunning.

With voluminously teased-up hair, knee-high, white, heeled boots decorating her legs and feet, and yellow underwear peeking out from under the tight dress.

Some dramatic, pale cat eyes accented her lids while mauve-hued lipstick adorned her mouth.

A royal blue broach clasped at Zendaya’s throat made for an even more visually dazzling retro look.

Tom Holland and Zendaya recently poked fun at their height difference

When she isn’t serving up some seriously gorgeous looks on the red carpet or for magazine covers, Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland seem to enjoy making appearances as a confirmed couple.

The pair recently stopped by to chat with Graham Norton and they addressed the obvious height difference between them, discussing the ways in which they have to film in order to mask the fact that the actress is a full two inches taller than her counterpart.

As reported by Monsters & Critics, the duo shared some hilarious antics they needed to pursue while filming Spider-Man: No Way Home stunts so that their two-inch height difference was less noticeable.

“I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool,” Tom quipped. “And she would land, and I would sort of land like this and my feet would swing from underneath me and she would catch me.”

The couple then demonstrated what the move looked like, with Tom swinging one of his legs up slightly so that Zendaya could grab it and hold onto him.

As Zendaya clarified, “He’s supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her,” however due to the height difference, they needed to add the extra catch into the mix so that it would come across on screen as if Spider-Man landed first.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to premiere in just one week on December 17, much to the delight and anticipation of fans around the world.

The third installment in the latest Spider-Man films was rumored to be the last for Tom Holland, however, news broke at the end of November that the actor has officially been signed on to reprise his role in future films.