Zendaya is showstopping in sheer catsuit for Valentino

Zendaya treated fans to another significant fashion moment with one of her favorite designers, Valentino, in an all-black yet sheer outfit during Paris Fashion Week.

The Euphoria actress wears Valentino for many significant moments in her life, as she and her stylist, Law Roach, have maintained a mutually beneficial partnership with the luxury clothing house. Just last month, Zendaya broke Emmys records with a big win wearing Valentino.

But Zendaya is looking to the future as she sat in the front row at the Valentino Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris for Paris Fashion Week.

The leggy actress sat in the front row with her stylist on one side and supermodel Naomi Campbell on the other.

The actress went head-to-toe sheer with a bodysuit and an embellished open blazer on top.

Her garments featured the trademark V imprinted throughout her ensemble, including her sheer tights.

Zendaya turns heads at Valentino during Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya rocked black chandelier earrings which grazed her shoulders and added to the wow factor of the chic yet sparkly ensemble.

She rocked her long, dark tresses in a side part and straight.

She paired the tights with short shorts that barely skimmed her tights and pointy-toed stilettos.

She sported a simple manicure and a sparkly statement ring to complete the look.

Zendaya and Valentino make history delivering Barbiecore trend

When Zendaya and Valentino get together, they make history and set trends.

One prominent example of this phenomenon is Zendaya’s pink ensemble which heightened the Barbie-core frenzy that is trending today. The Valentino Instagram commemorated the March show with an Instagram post and a series of photos.

Zendaya served as a muse for Pierpaolo Piccioli to usher in the Valentino Pink PP Collection, which debuted in March in Paris.

The caption read, “Verified Front row at #ValentinoPinkPPCollection​ ​On Sunday in Paris’s Carreau du Temple, @zendaya, @lewishamilton, @vanessahudgens, @vanessa__kirby, @salmaabudeif, and @cameliajordana were seen front row at the Maison’s latest show.​ #ValentinoDiVas.”

The pink collection coincided with the filming of the new live-action Barbie film featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Since the Valentino shoot, many celebrities have done pink photoshoots of their own, including Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, and Doja Cat. Paris Hilton also had a major fashion moment during Milan Fashion Week when she was the Versace bride for Donatella Versace.

The new Barbie film is not even in theaters yet, so fashionistas can expect the pink trend to last a little longer.