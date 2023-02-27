As a statuesque beauty who helped to usher in the Barbiecore era with Maison Valentino, Zendaya has shown that her eye is on the pulse.

Last night, the NAACP Image Awards took place, and it only made sense for an integral character in the community to attend. That integral character, of course, was Zendaya, who has been breaking records left and right with numerous accolades and accomplishments.

Zendaya joined other strong voices in the community, like Kerry Washington and Serena Williams, at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night.

It only made sense that the fashion queen wore two iconic looks at the event.

First, Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, snagged a gorgeous Versace gown from the Spring 2002 Couture collection.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But Zendaya wasn’t done raiding the archives.

She also got her hands on a delectable Prada piece from 1993.

Zendaya dazzles in Prada two-piece at NAACP Image Awards

Zendaya treated her 169 million Instagram followers to her second look of the evening, strutting her stuff down a hotel hall. She wore a Prada white top with stars on the bodice. There were also stars lining the high-waisted skirt, which she perfectly rocked.

In the first part of Zendaya’s post, she allowed fans to see her ensemble in motion.

A swipe right saw Zendaya striking poses, with her voluminous new bob adding 90s energy. Zendaya’s makeup was also very 90s, with bronzed skin and brown lips highlighting her natural beauty.

Finally, Zendaya showed that it takes an army, as one person applied lotion while another touched up her hair.

She thanked the team who helped her prepare for the event in her caption.

Zendaya is CoverGirl brand ambassador

CoverGirl secured Zendaya’s services as a brand ambassador as part of the company’s efforts to add diversity to its roster.

Zendaya said in a press release accompanying the announcement, “I am so honored to join the company of a roster as celebrated and diverse as CoverGirl’s. I can’t wait to share some of my own beauty tips with fans, and work alongside CoverGirl to continue empowering girls and women to celebrate their individuality.”

And after she made the announcement — it was off to work for the beautiful actress.

She has promoted CoverGirl at every stop, championing the brand’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and affordability.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Zendaya discussed her daily routine. Like a good brand ambassador, she was sure to plug CoverGirl and share her favorite daily makeup product.

She told the publication, “Another important thing is good mascara. I use CoverGirl Fibers mascara. There’s something about having nice eyelashes that makes you feel good.”

Luckily for Zendaya, she has a naturally wonderful glow, with or without mascara.