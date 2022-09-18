Zendaya is showering with her clothes on in a white gown following her latest Emmy win. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Zendaya’s latest photoshoot will turn heads as the Emmy-winning actress posed in a white dress for a fully-clothed shower.

The actress dazzled in her latest collaboration with stylist Law Roach, who is known for taking Zendaya’s fashions to the next level.

The new photos were no exception as Zendaya posed from a shower with a white dress and a strategically placed leaf covering most of her torso.

Following her record-breaking Emmy win, Zendaya shared the shots on her Instagram, where she has 151 million followers.

Zendaya’s stylist also shared a behind-the-scenes look as photographers and other artistic creators helped create the perfect shot.

The photo on Zendaya’s IG featured her in a white dress with white tiles in the background.

She placed one arm on the shower wall and the other behind her back. Zendaya was glowing as she posed with glossy lips slightly parted and long curly hair wet while slicked back.

Zendaya’s white gown featured a single spaghetti strap and a dangerously high thigh-slit.

Zendaya’s caption tagged the team who helped make the look possible. She quickly received 1.4 million likes for the post.

Law’s caption offered more insight into the shoot’s theme.

The caption read, “Plucked from a beautiful garden ….. a Lily named @zendaya wearing custom @loewe Thank You @jonathan.anderson #fLAWless.”

Zendaya is close friends with longtime stylist Law Roach

Law Roach and Zendaya met when the Shake It Up actress was a teenager in 2010, and the two have worked ever since. Law told the Wall Street Journal that their relationship is like one of two siblings and that they watched each other grow up.

Law shared, “Our relationship really, really grew into more family. We’ve been together for so long. I think she’s watched me grow up, and I’ve watched her grow up and go from a girl to a woman, and it just feels easy and right, like my sister.”

The pair seem to be a match made in heaven because of their shared love for fashion and everything it involves.

Zendaya told Harper’s Bazaar, “I’ve always loved fashion, and I’ve found that it’s an incredibly fun way to express myself. I definitely have a strong point of view on what I’m wearing and love to collaborate with my stylist Law [Roach].”

Fans can only guess what magic the two will create next.